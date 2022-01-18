"I hope they can learn to like me" – Neymar hopeful about upcoming Netflix documentary changing his perception among fans

PSG star Neymar Jr. has explained the new documentary on him will show the truth about his personal life, and hopes it will get more people to like him.

The 29-year-old is never too far away from controversy as his lavish off-the-pitch lifestyle in Paris has more than often made headlines.

The documentary will be a three-part series and will feature some of his prominent teammates like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The Brazilian hopes the documentary will shed more light on his character and change the minds of people who judge him.

"Those who know me, know who I am and that's what matters to me. As for those who don't know me and just speak bad things about me, I just put them aside, but I hope they can still watch this documentary and hopefully it can change their idea or the image they have of me, and I hope they can learn to like me ... even a little!

"Few people really know the real me. Just my closest friends, my family, some teammates and now I feel I can show a bit more of my life, of how I am on my day to day, at work, at home, how I am as a father, a son, a brother, and I hope this documentary shows that side to people. It's what we've worked on, we're showing the truth, 100% and that's what matters most,” Neymar told ESPN.

Neymar's document titled "The Perfect Chaos" will be out on January 25

The Brazilian's eccentric behavior and ingenuity on the pitch makes him one of the most interesting characters in football. The documentary titled "The Perfect Chaos" could shed some light on the same.

His style suits PSG, who are perhaps one of the glitziest clubs in Europe with the way they spend and play on the pitch.

ESPN India @ESPNIndia



es.pn/3fRim3P Neymar has told ESPN he is hopeful the upcoming Netflix documentary about his life will help people get to know him and like him better Neymar has told ESPN he is hopeful the upcoming Netflix documentary about his life will help people get to know him and like him betteres.pn/3fRim3P

While Neymar's antics off the pitch have divided opinion, his displays on the pitch are second to none.

Also Read Article Continues below

With him in the side, PSG look like a completely different team. He is currently nursing an injury and will hope to return in time for their Champions League clash against Real Madrid in February.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar