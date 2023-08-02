“I hope City's celebrations hurt them” - Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester City's treble success should inspire Manchester United players

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he hopes Manchester United players were hurt watching fierce rivals Manchester City complete a continental treble.

Pep Guardiola's City made history as they won the Premier League title, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup. The Cityzens won the latter with a 2-1 win over United in the final.

It was a demoralizing end to the season for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United who had ended a six-year wait for a trophy by winning the Carabao Cup, Manchester City's treble triumph putting a major dampener on that feat.

Ferdinand is hopeful that City's success will inspire a response from the Red Devils. He told talkSPORT:

“I hope it hurt the (Manchester United) players. I hope City’s celebrations hurt them. It should burn their chests to see their rivals be so successful.”

The United icon added that it should motivate Ten Hag's men to be better and to be more consistent. He hopes it brings about a culture to which they look to end their neighbors' dominance in English football:

"It should inspire them to be better. It should inspire them to be more dedicated and to be more consistent, to bring about a culture that they can set in place to actually put them in a position to go and compete or at least stop them (Manchester City) from winning."

The Red Devils were the only club in English football history to win the continental treble until Guardiola's men's masterclass this past season. Ten Hag's side are now tasked with trying to end City's reign at the top of not only the Premier League but also now in Europe.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists only Manchester City can talk about the title

Manchester United finished 14 points behind champions Manchester City.

Ferdinand may be eager for his former Manchester United side to challenge for the title but Ten Hag has stressed that he isn't talking one up yet. The Red Devils coach claims that only Manchester City can realistically talk about the title during pre-season (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think in pre-season we shouldn't talk about that. I think no one in the Premier League can do that, maybe City, they can do that because for the last six years, they won the title five times."

Ten Hag seems to be putting more emphasis on securing another top-four finish with his Red Devils side. He added:

"So they can talk about that, but any other club must first compete for the first four positions, and make sure you are getting in the first four and then after the first two and then maybe you can see about getting yourself into such a position, but don't talk about that achievement.”

The Dutch tactician may just be looking to take the pressure off his squad ahead of next season. Manchester United have already signed the likes of Andre Onana (£47.2 million) and Mason Mount (£60 million) to Old Trafford. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund looks to be the next one through the door in a £72 million deal.

This is a huge outlay from the Red Devils and one that hints that they are looking to provide more of a threat to Manchester City's dominance. Ten Hag will now be under the microscope after a solid debut season.