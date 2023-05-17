"I hope he comes back" - Barcelona midfielder urges PSG superstar Lionel Messi to seal Camp Nou return

Barcelona midfielder Pedri hopes that Lionel Messi returns to the club from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine's contract at the French club expires this summer and extension talks have reportedly broken down.

Multiple reports have linked Messi with a return to Barcelona, with manager Xavi and club president Joan Laporta addressing the issue as well. Now, club midfielder Pedri has had his say on the matter.

Pedri is hoping that the club legend returns to Camp Nou. He said on Spanish show El Hormiguero (via SPORT):

"I would like it, although it depends on Barcelona and Leo. For me, I hope he comes back."

The youngster also recalled his first encounter with Messi during the discussion. He said:

"The first day, they were playing the Champions League in Lisbon and there were not many people in. The second day, when everyone came -- Messi, Alba, Busi... That day I was shitting myself."

Pedri played a crucial role as Barcelona won the La Liga title this season. He played 26 league matches this term, scoring six and assisting one goal in the process.

Overall, he has made 146 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 20 goals and laying down 15 assists. Pedri has been a crucial figure in midfield for Xavi's league winning team.

"Leo generates hope" - Xavi addresses Messi's Barcelona return rumors

Barcelona manager Xavi addressed the rumors of Messi's possible return to the club earlier this season. The club's fans had been chanting Messi's name during games and the Spanish tactician was asked about during a press conference.

In reply, he said:

"The fans appreciate where we are, explains the former midfielder. But we are missing the title. Leo generates hope. They have been chanting his name for two games. Let's see if that happens. We focus on this season, we have to win La Liga."

Messi has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. The club have reportedly made a contract offer that would make the Argentine the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

However, there is little clarity whether Messi will accept the offer. But a decision on the same could be expected soon as we approach the end of the season.

Messi, who has registered 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for the Catalan giants, is seen as a legend in the club. His reunion with Barcelona, a club where he has spent over 17 years as a professional, will be a special moment to relish for all football fans.

