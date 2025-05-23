"I hope to continue bringing lots of joy to our fans" - Barcelona superstar Raphinha reveals his dream after signing contract extension

Barcelona superstar Raphinha opened up about his dream after signing a contract extension at the club valid until June 2028. The Brazilian put the pen to paper after an exceptional season with the Catalans.

Ad

Raphinha signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2022 for a reported €58 million from Leeds United. After a couple of decent seasons, the Brazilian was particularly exceptional this season, contributing 34 goals and 25 assists in 56 outings across competitions. He was key to the Catalans achieving the domestic treble, featuring the Supercopa de España, Copa del Rey, and LaLiga. Following his incredible display, the Catalan outfit renewed his contract this week.

In an interview with Barca One, Raphinha shared his long-term aspirations of staying with Barcelona till the end of his career. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

Ad

Trending

"I’ve spoken with the president...all the people in charge have put their trust in me for a second time, and this is very gratifying and very special for me. I’m very happy to feel like you for another year. I’ve achieved a personal goal. I hope to continue bringing lots of joy to our fans. As I’ve told my family, my dream is to be here until the end of my career, and I hope to do so by playing at my best."

Ad

Raphinha is a key part of coach Hansi Flick's plans next season, even if Barcelona sign another left winger. Reports suggest that Flick will employ the Brazilian in an attacking midfielder role if the club bring in another left winger, such as Luis Diaz or Marcus Rashford.

Overall, the Selecao star is expected to be a part of the club for a long time if he continues with his lethal form.

Ad

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal's agent Jorge Mendes provides update on his contract situation

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In a statement to reporters this week, Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, shared an update on his contract renewal situation. The 17-year-old is expected to renew with the Catalans once he turns 18 years old, following a brilliant season. Mendes said (via Barca Blaugranes):

Ad

"Of course he’s going to renew, there won’t be any problem. He’s happy. He’ll renew soon, don’t worry. He’s the best in the world and he’s going to win the Ballon d’Or."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier reports this week suggested that Lamine Yamal has demanded to be the highest-paid player at Barcelona with his contract, which is currently valid until June 2026. However, sporting director Deco denied such rumors and clarified to RAC1 (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Lamine Yamal did NOT ask to be the highest-paid player on the team. It's not true. He just wants to he happy here, that’s what he tells us and his agents too."

Ad

Lamine Yamal has been sensational for the Catalan side this season, contributing 18 goals and 25 assists in 54 outings across competitions. The youngster is expected to be among the top contenders to win the Ballon d'Or this September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More