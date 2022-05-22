×
Create
Notifications

“I hope to convince him” – Francesco Totti admits he wants to lure Arsenal linked forward to Roma

Totti will try to convince Dybala to join AS Roma rather than Arsenal
Totti will try to convince Dybala to join AS Roma rather than Arsenal
Ume Elvis
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 12:01 AM IST
News

AS Roma legend Francisco Totti has revealed that he will speak to Arsenal target Paulo Dybala in a bid to convince him to move to the Italian capital.

The Argentina international has reached the end of his contract with Juventus. He bade farewell to fans of the Bianconeri in his final game at the Allianz Stadium last week (May 16).

As per Tuttosport, several clubs are interested in signing Dybala, including Arsenal. However, Totti has stated he will speak to the former Palermo man about Roma's interest.

While speaking to Sky Italia, the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner said (via HITC):

“We’ll see if we can bring him to Rome. I’ll meet him on Monday and I hope to convince him. We’re in Milan for Eto’o’s match, we’ll play together and I’ll give him some advice. I’ll try to put something in his head, hopefully we’ll succeed. That is if Roma are the same mind as me.”

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015 and has scored 115 goals and provided 48 assists in 292 appearances in all competitions for the club.

𝙵𝚘𝚌𝚞𝚜 🔛 #𝙵𝚒𝚘𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚊𝙹𝚞𝚟𝚎 😤#ForzaJuve https://t.co/svrB0vmjCi

His time at Turin has seen him win 12 major honors, including four consecutive Scudetti.

The 28-year-old has proven himself at the highest levels. His availability on a free transfer has sparked interest from several clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma.

Arsenal's quest to sign Paulo Dybala could be complicated if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

Paulo Dybala will depart Juventus on a free transfer
Paulo Dybala will depart Juventus on a free transfer

Arsenal are said to be leading the race for Dybala's signature but will have to wade off interest from other potential suitors including city rivals Tottenham.

However, the Gunners have the odds stacked against them in their race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Emirates outfit have blown their prior advantage by losing against Spurs and Newcastle in their last two matches. They no longer have their destiny in their hands in their quest to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

✊ It's time for a strong finish#ARSEVE https://t.co/LkNP3haoAP

The advantage lies with Tottenham and this advantage could well extend to the Lilywhites' favor in the race to sign Paulo Dybala. Spurs are currently fourth, with a two-point lead over Arsenal with just one match to go.

The Argentina international might prioritize moving to a team playing in the UEFA Champions League. This is owing to the levels he has operated on for the last seven seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen what the next step in Dybala's career will be, but the Premier League final day results could well play a part in his next transfer.

Edited by Aditya Singh
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी