"I hope that they don’t boo me" - Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wants to have a 'happy return' to Chelsea

Real Madrid will be counting on Thibaut Courtois to produce another magical display when they face Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash tomorrow.

The Belgian goalkeeper is unsure of what sort of reception he will get from the fans of his former club but hopes it won't be a bad one.

Courtois said on the Real Madrid website:

"I hope it’s a happy return to Stamford Bridge."

"We’re now rivals. They’ll want to win and the same goes for me too and so I’m not expecting any applause from the fans. I hope that they don’t boo me, but you never know."

This is the second time Courtois will return to Stamford Bridge since he parted ways with the Blues in 2018. His first visit came in the same competition last year, but the supporters were absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

This time, the 29-year-old will get to see the fans face-to-face in London, and he is well aware that things can get really sour. The goalkeeper insists he is prepared for anything that comes his way, even though he hopes it'll be a happy return for him.

He said:

"I’m prepared for whatever comes and we’ll have to see how it goes. I’m happy to be returning there with fans in the stands because last year when we played them the stadium was empty."

Courtois has a rich history with Chelsea. He joined the Blues from Genk in July 2011. He was then sent on loan to Atletico Madrid, where he spent three years before returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2014.

During his time in London, the goalkeeper made 154 appearances across all competitions, keeping 58 clean sheets. He eventually cut his ties with the club in August 2018, joining Real Madrid in a deal worth €35 million.

Thibaut Courtois' numbers for Real Madrid this season

The Belgian left Chelsea for Madrid in the summer of 2018

Thibaut Courtois has been one of the standout figures in Real Madrid's squad so far this season, putting up laudable performances between the sticks every week.

So far, the goalkeeper has made 41 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions this season, conceding 34 goals and recording 17 clean sheets.

It remains to be seen if he'll stage another brilliant display at Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

