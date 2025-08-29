"I hope everyone gives their honest opinion" - Nasser Al-Khelaifi backs PSG star to win 2025 Ballon d'Or, urges voters to vote 'honestly'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has backed Ousmane Dembele to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2025. The Frenchman played an integral role in helping Luis Enrique's side the quadruple last season.

Dembele is among the outright favorites for the Ballon d'Or following PSG's Champions League win last season. However, the Frenchman faces strong competition from some of his PSG teammates and players like Lamine Yamal, Mohamed Salah and Raphinha.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, however, believes Dembele should win the most prestigious individual award in world football. He also urged those casting their votes to vote honestly. During the Champions League draw ceremony, the PSG president said, as quoted by One Football:

"Ousmane Dembélé as the Ballon d'Or favorite? Yes, absolutely."

Al-Khelaifi added:

"Dembélé is an extraordinary player who truly works for the team, and he's an incredible person as well... I think you all know this, so I hope everyone gives their honest opinion on the matter. He's the favorite and I hope everyone votes honestly."

Ousmane Dembele is finally living up to his immense potential at PSG after his underwhelming stint at Barcelona. He was always destined for the top but could not become a superstar at Camp Nou owing to his injury problems.

He has completely turned around his career at PSG since joining the French giants in 2023. He scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 appearances across competitions for PSG last season.

Sergio Busquets backs former Barcelona teammate to win the Ballon d'Or this year

Inter Miami superstar Sergio Busquets has backed his former Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or. In an interview with beIN Sports Thailand, the Spanish midfielder said:

"I hope Ousmane Dembele will win the Ballon d'Or. He has been much better than the others this year and more consistent. There are also players from Barça who deserve it too, but I don't know what those who vote will decide. May the best win."

Busquets shared the dressing room with Dembele at Barcelona for a long time and played 159 games together. They had only one joint goal participation and won seven trophies together.

Dembele made a name for himself at a very young age at Rennes and went on to shine at Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona splashed almost €148 million for his services in 2017 but only managed to recoup €50.4 million by selling him to PSG in 2023.

