“I hope he fails” – Former Chelsea star on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

Former Chelsea player Jason Cundy has admitted he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to fail in his second stint at Manchester United. Cundy is happy the Portuguese star is back in the Premier League but has no interest in seeing him succeed.

Ronaldo is set to make his second debut for Manchester United this weekend. The former Juventus star completed his move to the Premier League side last week and has been training with the Red Devils for the past couple of days.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cundy claimed no one apart from Manchester United fans would want to see Ronaldo perform well in the Premier League.

"I understand and get the hype around Cristiano Ronaldo. One of the greatest players ever to put a pair of football boots on," Cundy said. "He is going back to the club that really made his name, that is Manchester United. I get all the hype, I get all of the romance. And I understand why Manchester United fans are excited and so they should be. And I'm looking forward to seeing how he performs. I hope fails."

"I hope he falls flat on his face. No other [club] fan wants to see him do well. We are lucky to have someone of his stature come back in the Premier League. For far too long Spain have had the best players in the world – Lionel Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and I have seen my club (Chelsea) Eden Hazard pilfered and other clubs who have had players leave to go play in Spain. And it is shifting and the fact that he's coming back to the Premier League is a good thing. But for me personally, I couldn't really care less how he does. I hope he fails."

Cristiano Ronaldo to make his Manchester United debut this weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for Portugal's matches during the international break, which allowed him to move to Manchester earlier than expected and complete his quarantine.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host Newcastle United on Saturday.

