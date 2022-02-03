"I hope he finds his mojo" - Ruud Gullit wishes PSG superstar Lionel Messi can rediscover his form but claims he admires Mbappe the most

PSG grabbed all the headlines last summer when they signed Lionel Messi to unite him with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, forming arguably the most dangerous attack in the world.

They also signed Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donarumma and Achraf Hakimi, completing a glorious transfer haul. However, the Ligue 1 leaders have already crashed out of the Coupe de France and will need to beat Real Madrid to progress in the UEFA Champions League. Although they seem to be on course to win Ligue 1 with a current lead of eleven points over second-placed Nice, the league title alone may not be deemed sufficient.

1987 Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit was recently asked about PSG's dream team and the attacking threat they possess. While he admitted that the French giants have the best attack on paper, he voiced concerns over Lionel Messi's form.

Worryingly, the legendary forward has only scored 6 goals in 18 appearances across competitions so far this season - a massive contrast to his contributions at Barcelona. To make matters worse, He has scored just one solitary goal in Ligue 1.

Gullit also heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe and said he admired the 23-year-old.

Speaking to a group of journalists, Gullit said:

"On paper, yes, PSG have the best attack, but I haven’t seen it! What I admire most is Mbappe. People are not happy with the fact that he wants to leave, and wants to go to Real Madrid, but he still provides them with the class that he has, and scores a lot of goals. For the young kid that he is, I admire [him] a lot.

"I like Neymar as well. He’s a wonderful human being and a good player who has been important to all the teams he has played for. With PSG, Messi has not done the same things he has done with Barcelona. I hope he finds his mojo."

Ruud Gullit believes PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe can become best in the world as Messi continues to struggle

There's almost no denying that Messi has struggled so far this season, finding the net just six times. PSG fans will understandably hope and pray for Messi to regain his mojo against his familiar foes Real Madrid in their upcoming UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Meanwhile, Gullit was further asked if Mbappe could become the best player in the world one day, to which he answered:

"Yes, he can. Considering the situation that he is in, he’s still playing well, scoring goals. He has the mental strength and I admire him for that. Technically, as a player, he is fantastic, but in his head this boy is amazing."

Kylian Mbappe has repeatedly been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with his current contract expiring in the summer. Several recent reports have claimed that a deal has already been agreed.

