"I hope he doesn't get the move" - Pundit claims Manchester United star Marcus Rashford doesn't deserve Barcelona switch

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has criticized Marcus Rashford, saying he hopes the English attacker does not get his desired move to Barcelona. He thinks Raashford hasn't done enough to deserve to play for a club like Barcelona after 'throwing away' his chance at Old Trafford.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Bet, Sheringham said that playing for Manchester United should be a privilege, and Rashford didn't make the most of it. He compared the Englishman's antics with those of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal and said (via Daily Mail):

"If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you're there, you appreciate it. You don't throw it away and say you want to leave. I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.

Ad

Trending

"To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out - I didn't like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope he (Rashford) doesn't get the move that he's hankering for. From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barca, that's a step up that he hasn't deserved."

Ad

The Catalan side are reportedly interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. However, he is said to be their third choice after Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, who has already extended his stay at Athletic Bilbao.

Journalist provides update on Manchester United star's potential Barcelona move

Football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio spoke to Ace Odds earlier this month and claimed that Marcus Rashford was more interested in joining Barcelona than the club's interest in signing him. He revealed that they tried to sign him in January too, and could push for a loan deal. He said:

Ad

"Barcelona are interested in Rashford but Rashford is even more interested in Barcelona. His dream is to play there, and his agents are talking. They tried in January, and they're trying again. Barcelona may prefer a loan because they can't afford a big transfer fee."

Fenerbahce are also reported to be interested in Marcus Rashford, with Jose Mourinho said to be interested in a reunion. The manager is keen on working again with the forward and sees him as the ideal player to bolster the squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More