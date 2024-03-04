“I hope they help us grow together” - Casemiro on how Manchester United can catch up with Manchester City after derby loss

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has outlined how his side can catch up with Manchester City.

The Red Devils lost the Premier League Manchester derby 1-3 at the Etihad on Sunday, March 3. While Marcus Rashford scored a spectacular opener in the eighth minute, a sumptuous brace from Phil Foden (56', 80') and a late strike from Erling Haaland (90+1') sealed the win for Pep Guardiola's team.

Casemiro has now said that City are the team to beat at the moment and detailed how the Red Devils can close the gap on their neighbors. The Brazilian midfielder told ESPN Brasil (via GOAL):

"The first big objective is to catch up with them (City) at this moment. Not in terms of history, as the history of United speaks for itself, but they are today the team to beat. Everyone wants to beat City."

He added:

"It is very clear the new owners (INEOS) want to evolve the club's level, with City being our mirror. They have been doing a great job. I hope they (INEOS) help us grow together."

Manchester United further lost ground in their bid to secure a top-four finish due to the defeat against Manchester City. They have 44 points from 27 matches and trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points.

Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to go for Champions League qualification after Manchester City defeat

The fifth-placed team in this season's Premier League also have a chance to qualify for next season's Champions League following the introduction of the new rules.

Erik ten Hag said after the Manchester City defeat that his team could make a quick turnaround and go for fifth place. He told the media (via BBC):

“It can be a quick turnaround. We have to go into another final and try and get closer to them. It can be an advantage that fifth spot can also be a Champions League spot, so we have to go for it and win our games.”

Manchester United, though, are six points behind Tottenham Hotspur (5th) at the moment. Unless there is a dramatic turnaround in form, the deficit won't be easy to close with 11 games remaining.