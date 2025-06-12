“I hope so for him” - Bournemouth star openly admits he wants teammate Milos Kerkez to join Liverpool

Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert has mentioned that he would like his teammate Milos Kerkez to sign for Liverpool. Kerkez has been linked to a move to Anfield over the summer.

Milos Kerkez is reportedly considered a long-term successor to regular starting left-back Andy Robertson at Liverpool. The Hungarian left-back has had a decent season with Bournemouth, making 41 appearances across competitions. Kerkez was a starter for all of Bournemouth's Premier League games, maintaining nine clean sheets. The 21-year-old's current contract runs until June 2028, with the Reds reportedly negotiating a fee of around £45 million to secure his services.

In an interview with Voetbal Primeur (h/t GOAL), Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth teammate, Justin Kluivert, admitted that he'd like Kerkez to succeed at Liverpool. He said:

"He'll probably go there. I hope so for him. He hasn't really said goodbye yet, but I hope he'll make it happen there."

Reports via GOAL suggest that Bournemouth are already planning ahead with Milos Kerkez's departure around the corner. The English side is reportedly set to make a £14.4 million offer to sign Rennes star Adrien Truffert as Kerkez's replacement.

Meanwhile, the Reds have been on the transfer news for their whopping £100 million and add-ons bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz this summer. Wirtz's signature marks a major boost for the Merseysiders, especially with attackers like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez on their way out.

Liverpool among four big clubs interested in signing Atletico Madrid superstar Julian Alvarez, confirms Diego Simeone

Julian Alvarez - Source: Getty

In an interview with La Nacion, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone confirmed Liverpool and three other European giants' interest in signing their star striker, Julian Alvarez, this summer. Simeone said (via This is Anfield):

"Julian is 25 years old, he’s an extraordinary player, with hunger, with enthusiasm, with humility, with work, with goals, with hierarchy. How could everyone not want him? And Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool…the best have to want him. And for us, Atletico fans, it should be a source of pride that everyone wants him. Why? Because he’s ours."

He added:

“And since he’s ours, we have to take care of him. We have to help him feel happy. How will he feel happy? By winning. And to get there, we all have to give 110 percent. And not just for him, of course, but for everyone."

Julian Alvarez had an impressive debut season at Atletico Madrid after joining them in the summer of 2024. The Argentine striker recorded 29 goals and seven assists in 54 appearances for Los Colchoneros across competitions. Atletico do not seem to be interested in letting him go for now, despite transfer interest from major European clubs.

However, the Merseysiders are hunting the market for a new striker this summer. They were linked to Newcastle superstar Alexander Isak, but the Magpies' asking fee for him turned out to be a major hindrance. Julian Alvarez is another excellent option if the Reds can convince Atletico Madrid to listen to offers.

