"I hope my injury is not that serious" - Lionel Messi makes claim after picking up knock in Argentina's WC qualifier against Brazil

Lionel Messi hopes the injury he picked up in Argentina's tense 1-0 win against 10-man Brazil on Tuesday (November 21) isn't too serious.

The Inter Miami superstar played 78 minutes of Lionel Scaloni's world champions' famous victory at Maracana. He was seen being attended to by medical staff during the clash with some surprised he lasted as long as he did.

Lionel Messi has given an update on his condition as he prepares to rest for the remainder of 2023. Argentina and his MLS side have no upcoming games until the new year. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"I hope my injury is not that serious, now I will go and rest and I will prepare for the 2024 in the best way possible. We will stay a little bit longer in Miami as our kids have schools, and then we will head to Argentina for vacations.”

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been nursing a muscle injury that saw him sit out five of Inter Miami's MLS games. He has made a stunning start to his spell at DRV PNK, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions.

Violent scenes in the stands between Brazilian police and Argentine before kick-off marred the clash at Maracana. Messi walked his team off the pitch, insisting they 'couldn't play in those circumstances'.

Lionel Messi clashed with Rodrygo during Argentina's win against Brazil

Lionel Messi was involved in a bust-up with Brazil attacker Rodrygo just before kick-off. The Real Madrid star gave his verdict on Argentina heading down the tunnel, saying to Albiceleste's captain (via Roy Nemer):

"Cowards."

Messi hit back at Rodrygo and reminded him who the world champions are:

"We are the world champions, why are we cowards? Watch at your mouth."

It was a feisty affair between the two CONMEBOL rivals at Marcana both on and off the pitch. Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game while Joelinton was sent off for striking Rodrigo De Paul in the face.

Argentina's win marked the first time Brazil had suffered defeat on home soil in their World Cup qualifying history. It brought back memories of Scaloni's men's 1-0 win against Selecao in the Copa America final at Maracana in 2021.

La Abiceleste returned to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, with 15 points after six games. Meanwhile, Fernando Diniz's side dropped to sixth and were handed their third straight defeat.