"I hope it’s nothing" - Jurgen Klopp hints at fresh Liverpool injury worry ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on midfielder Bobby Clark after their UEFA Europa League win over Sparta Praha on March 14.

The Reds hosted the Czech side at Anfield in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Thursday. They had won the first leg 5-1 and started the second leg brilliantly as well, going 4-0 up within 15 minutes. They eventually won the game 6-1 and the tie 11-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals.

Bobby Clark scored their second goal of the contest in the eighth minute and was replaced in the 73rd minute by Mateusz Musialowski. After the game, Klopp confirmed that Musialowski was earlier meant to replace Mohamed Salah but replaced Clark instead because he couldn't continue.

The Liverpool boss said (via Metro):

"The plan was to take Mo off when we brought Mateusz on. But then Bobby sat in front of me and it was clear that we could not do that now and Bobby has to come off and Mo is still experienced enough that he recovered enough during the game.

"I told him [Salah] not to defend anymore, I don’t think I’ve ever said that to a player before."

Klopp praised Clark's performance on the night and hoped that the 19-year-old isn't injured, saying:

"For Bobby it is really nice to see them develop, it was a top performance. it was fantastic.

"He is the only one we worry [about] a little bit. I hope it’s nothing. He sat there and said he felt something so we had to take him off. Besides that, everyone else will be fine."

Clark scored a goal and provided an assist for Liverpool against Sparta Praha. He completed 49/53 passes, completed 2/2 dribble attempts, created one big chance, and won 4/5 duels.

The Reds, meanwhile, will next face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, March 17.

Liverpool demolish Sparta Praha to reach Europa League quarter-finals

The Reds have another brilliant outing in the Europa League Round of 16 as they beat Sparta Praha 6-1 in the second leg at Anfield on Thursday. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Bobby Clark made it 2-0 a minute later.

Mohamed Salah (10') and Cody Gakpo (14') put Liverpool 4-0 ahead within 15 minutes. Sparta Praha got one goal back in the 42nd minute through Veljko Birmancevic. But the Reds completed the scoring in the second half through Dominik Szoboszlai (48') and Gakpo (55').

Liverpool won the tie 11-2 on aggregate and are favorites to win the tournament alongside the likes of Bayer Leverkusen. They will out their quarter-final opponents after the draw on Friday, March 15.