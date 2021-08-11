"I hope Lionel Messi won't ask for more salary" - PSG president speaks about FFP and Kylian Mbappe's future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi played down reports of his side violating FFP rules after sealing a historic move for Lionel Messi. The Argentine joined the club on an initial two-year deal yesterday, as PSG accelerated talks with his entourage after an emotional Barcelona farewell.

When asked if PSG would come under scrutiny by football's governing body for potentially breaching FFP regulations, Al-Khelaifi responded with an emphatic statement on the club's finances.

"I was waiting for that question. We have always respected Financial Fair Play. We checked with our financial people and knew that we could sign him. What the media need to focus on is not just the negative but also the positives that he will bring."

"I hope Lionel Messi won't ask for more salary," he jokingly added.

Lionel Messi's PSG move could see Kylian Mbappe stay at the club, indicates Nasser Al-Khelaifi

The PSG president also offered a crucial update on Kylian Mbappe's future, with the Frenchman reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid. Al-Khelaifi indicated that with Lionel Messi's transfer, PSG have a squad capable of matching Mbappe's ambitions for the forthcoming season.

"Mbappé said he wanted a more competitive team, and you can't get a more competitive team than this. He has no excuses to do anything but stay."

Lionel Messi has undoubtedly been the talk of the town, but speculation surrounding Mbappe's future has also dominated the back pages in recent weeks. The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract and is no closer to penning an extension, due to which he could depart on a free transfer next summer.

Mbappe's future is yet to be decided, but Lionel Messi spoke glowingly about the Frenchman and Neymar, who he is set to reunite with after four years.

"I am very happy [to link up with Neymar and Mbappe], it is really crazy. The team is incredible and I really want to train and compete now because I am going to be playing with the best players. It is an incredible experience."

Aside from Lionel Messi, PSG have also signed Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos this summer. The Parisian giants undoubtedly have one of the strongest squads in Europe and will look to compete on all fronts this season, as they look to reclaim their domestic crown and make their presence felt in the UEFA Champions League once again.

