"I hope Lionel Messi finishes his career at Barcelona" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Lionel Messi finishes his career at Barcelona. Guardiola believes Lionel Messi will not 'find a better home' than Barcelona and should thus continue with the La Liga giants.

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City, along with Paris Saint-Germain. Recent reports, however, suggest the French side is in a much better position to sign Messi from Barcelona.

Guardiola, a former Barcelona manager himself, believes it would be best for Lionel Messi to stay with the Catalan giants.

“I hope he can finish his career at Barça. Messi will not find a better home than at Barca,” Guardiola said as per TV3.

“The only thing that needs to be done, as our dear teacher said, is to go back to the origins, to rescue the cause of things, which makes Barça special in many things in the way they play.

“We know how to do it. The founding thing is already done. All you have to do is dust it off, put some oil on it, the nails ... and do it again. There is no better club to do it," he added.

Pep Guardiola managed Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, winning three La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles with Lionel Messi and Co.

Will Lionel Messi stay at Barcelona beyond the ongoing season?

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou since last summer's transfer window. The Argentine was on the cusp of an exit but former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu blocked the move, and Messi stayed put.

Barcelona have since had a change in personnel at the presidential level, with Joan Laporta taking over from Bartomeu. The new Barcelona president has time and again expressed his desire to extend Messi's contract, stating he "will do everything" to convince the club captain to stay.

According to Football Espana, Laporta and Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, recently held a discussion about a possible contract extension for the Argentine. It remains to be seen whether Messi will extend his stay with Barcelona or move to greener pastures.