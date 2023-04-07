“I hope that Manchester City will win the UEFA Champions League title this season" - Arsenal midfielder makes honest admission on rivals

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has admitted that he wants Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Egyptian was speaking to One Football when he made the intriguing comment. He wasn't even asked about the Cityzens' European credentials but randomly stated:

“I hope that Manchester City will win the UEFA Champions League title this season.”

Elneny may be suggesting that he wants Manchester City to win the Champions League so that they can play more football. Arsenal are out of European competition after they exited the UEFA Europa League after a defeat to Sporting CP in the last 16.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League but are being chased by reigning champions City. Eight points separate the two sides, with Mikel Arteta's men having nine more games to play before they can win the league.

City are in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and face Bayern Munich. They face the Bavarians at the Etihad in the first leg on Tuesday (April 11). Pep Guardiola's side will then travel to the Allianz Arena for the second leg on April 19.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for City, who play Southampton tomorrow, just three days before their first encounter with Bayern. They then host Leicester City next Saturday, four days before the second leg with the Bundesliga side.

Arsenal will have a midweek break after they face Liverpool on Sunday. They will not play for another week before clashing with West Ham United on April 16.

However, Elneny's comments may bemuse some fans as it is a rarity that a player will want his title rivals to achieve trophy success. The Egyptian may have been more inclined to desire City to reach the Champions League final but to finish as runners-up on June 10.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates

Mikel Arteta lusts for the Gunners to return to the European competition.

Arsenal last played Champions League football in the 2016-17 season. The Gunners have failed to qualify for Europe's elite club competition ever since. However, they are a certainty to bring such European nights back to the Emirates next season.

Arteta is eager for the club to be back amongst Europe's elite in club football's most illustrious competition. He said (via the Guardian):

“I think we have to build that back. Obviously it’s been a long time since we had one of those special nights. [The fans] have to enjoy coming to European games and the team has to give them the right reasons to be part of that."

The closest the north Londoners have come to winning the competition was in 2006. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Stade de France.

