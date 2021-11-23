"I hope they have a nightmare" - Former Liverpool star John Aldridge wishes Manchester United the worst for their managerial search

Former Liverpool star John Adridge did not hold back while talking about the rumors linking Manchester United and Brendan Rodgers.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new manager and former Liverpool boss Rodgers is one of the candidates for that position.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.

Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldrige said:

"I don’t care who Manchester United gets as their new manager, but whoever they do get I hope they have a nightmare. At the end of the day, Brendan Rodgers was sacked by Liverpool. He didn’t walk away and was all nicey-nicey, so he’s entitled to do what he wants."

He added:

"You can lose a lot of affection for a club by being sacked, even though the results weren’t good. For me, if he wants to go (to Manchester United), then he wants to go, end of story. If he wants it, see what happens, but it would be interesting if he did get it."

John Aldridge slams Manchester United's patience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United News @ManUtdMEN manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Brendan Rodgers has revealed he held a meeting with his Leicester City players to address links with the Manchester United job #mufc Brendan Rodgers has revealed he held a meeting with his Leicester City players to address links with the Manchester United job #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester United took forever to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite losing 5-0 against Liverpool and 2-0 against Manchester City, Solskjaer was not sacked. Only after a 4-1 hammering at Watford did the Manchester United hierarchy react and pull the plug on the Norwegian's reign at Old Trafford.

Speaking about their lack of urgency on the matter, Aldridge said:

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes across as a really nice person, but I always thought the Manchester United manager’s job would be too big for him. They haven’t been consistent, and that's not what you would expect at Man United, so it was always on the cards for me."

He went on to add:

"Liverpool got a result with a 4-2 win at Old Trafford last season and then 5-0 last month, it was easy for Manchester City to beat them, and then Watford, so it was only a matter of time. Solskjaer will get a good pay-off like all managers do now, so you don’t feel sorry for anyone. Football management is the best job to get sacked in - it pays to be a failure."

Aldridge thinks Liverpool need to go on a winning run

Aldridge believes the Reds need to go on a winning run before they face Chelsea in January.

"Up until the time when Liverpool play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 2, we have to go on a run of winning games. Draws, as we’ve seen, aren’t good enough. We’ve drawn four games this season and lost one."

The former Liverpool star concluded by saying:

"It was a nice win against Arsenal, and we’ve got Southampton at the weekend. We've got to win our home games. We need to try and win five games on the bounce and not drop too many points before the Chelsea game. We’ll be there or thereabouts by the time of that big game at Stamford Bridge, which is going to be pivotal."

Before they take on Southampton next weekend, Liverpool will face Porto in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow (November 24) at Anfield.

