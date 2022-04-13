"I hope nobody fell asleep because you need to watch this" - Thierry Henry breaks down Real Madrid's fine goal against Chelsea

One-time UEFA Champions League winner Thierry Henry believes Karim Benzema's game-winner for Real Madrid against Chelsea was "special." The two teams clashed in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu last night (April 12).

Following a 3-1 win for Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge last week, the Blues won by an identical scoreline in regulation to force the game into extra-time. Benzema, who scored a hat-trick in the first leg, popped up with the all-important goal, heading home to take his side into the semifinals.

Henry, who was on punditry duty for CBS Sports, broke down the goal in further detail after the match. He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"It was special and I hope nobody fell asleep because you need to watch this."

The legendary Arsenal forward added:

"The way he (Benzema) goes, you see it, he is going to go close, then he backpedals. What he did, is go to Vinicius Jr., saw they had the time and connected with the eyes, then went back to make sure he was facing the goal, to attack the ball and put it back where the ball came from."

Thierry Henry breaking down Karim Benzema's game winning goal against Chelsea.

Henry concluded:

"The goalkeeper will always go across his goal so he put it where he has come from. He knew he was out of the angle, he thinks 'okay let me readjust my frame, we've connected, now let me finish'."

The decisive goal was Benzema's fourth of the tie and seventh in his last three Champions League matches. He remains Real Madrid's talisman at the age of 35 and has now scored 38 times and recorded 13 assists in just 38 matches across all competitions this term.

Real Madrid and Chelsea play out instant Champions League classic in Spain

Chelsea traveled to the Spanish capital knowing that they would need to do the unthinkable. Real Madrid held a two-goal lead and looked the better side for much of the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

But Thomas Tuchel's side exuded confidence from the start and took the lead through Mason Mount after just 15 minutes. Antonio Rudiger scored in the 51st minute before Timo Werner put Chelsea 4-3 up on aggregate with 15 minutes to go.

However, a moment of magic from Luka Modric got Real Madrid back into the game. The Croatian sent an ingenious outside-of-the-boot pass from midfield, which was volleyed in by Rodrygo to level the tie.

An outstanding effort to be proud of tonight in Madrid, but we exit the #UCL

Benzema then had the last say, scoring with a header from Vinicius Jr.'s cross in the 96th minute to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead. The match ended 3-2 on the night in favor of the Blues, but Los Blancos won an instant classic 5-4 on aggregate.

Chelsea will head out with their heads held high while Real Madrid will take on either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals.

