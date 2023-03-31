“I hope your phone breaks” – Real Madrid legend Marcelo loses cool after being filmed in restaurant

Real Madrid legend Marcelo lost his cool while being filmed in a busy restaurant in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro earlier this week.

A video posted by the Daily Star on their website shows a fan inside the restaurant recording Marcelo as he walked towards his table. The 34-year-old was clearly not a fan of being filmed at the time and was heard telling the fan in Portuguese "Tomara que seu telefone quebre", which translates to:

"I hope your phone breaks."

Marcelo came through Fluminense's youth academy before earning a move to Real Madrid in January 2007. He went on to register 38 goals and 103 assists in 546 games across competitions and lifted 25 trophies with Los Blancos, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Marcelo's 15-and-a-half-year association with Real Madrid came to an end last summer when he left to join Olympiacos at the end of his contract. He terminated his deal with the Greek club after just five months and made a return to Fluminense in February.

The Brazilian's time with Olympiacos was littered with injury issues that restricted him to making just ten appearances across competitions. He's yet to make his second debut for Fluminense.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard opens up on decision to leave Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard sealed a €2.80 million move from Stromsgodset to Real Madrid's academy in January 2015 as a 17-year-old.

The Norwegian playmaker made just 11 appearances for the senior team before joining Arsenal on loan in January 2021. A permanent move to the Emirates for a fee of €35 million followed at the end of the season.

Reflecting on his decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, Odegaard said in a recent interview, via COPE:

"Leaving was the right decision for me. I needed to play regularly. I am grateful for everything I experienced, but now I am very happy."

The 24-year-old is now Arsenal's captain and one of Mikel Arteta's most trusted players. He has registered ten goals and seven assists in 27 Premier League games this season as his team lead second-placed Manchester City by eight points. The Cityzens, who are on 61 points, have a game in hand.

Odegaard could become the first Gunners captain to win the league title since Patrick Vieira in the 2003-04 season. His consistent performances have led former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson to label Odegaard the Premier League Player of the Season so far.

