"Out of this world" - Don Hutchinson picks Arsenal star over Erling Haaland as Premier League Player of the Year

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson has picked Arsenal star Martin Odegaard as his Premier League Player of the Year this season over Erling Haaland.

Odegaard, 24, is currently the captain of a Gunners side eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table. The Cityzens, however, have a game in hand.

The Norwegian playmaker has registered 10 goals and seven assists in 24 league games this season, as compared to Haaland's 28 goals and five assists in 26 league matches.

Hutchinson has nevertheless picked the former over the latter as his POTY so far. Explaining the reason behind his choice, he told ESPN (h/t HITC):

"Well, because he has been absolutely sensational. I nearly went with my heart. I nearly went with Zinchenko for what he is going through and the performances he is putting in. But I remembered all the games I have commented on this season.

Hutchinson added:

"I have done their last five games and the kid has been sensational. He has been out of this world. We all talk about Kevin de Bruyne being one of the best and rightly so. I think this guy, the way he has played this season, is definitely the best midfield player in the Premier League. I think he has been outstanding.

Arsenal's Odegaard.

He concluded:

"Haaland has got his goals, granted. I like watching Odegaard because I like the way he plays. I like the way he has balance. I like the way he manipulates the ball. He takes it in tight areas. He has got an assist in him. An eye for a pass. Very easy on the eye. He’s silky. I think he is amazing. I would have him (over Saka)"

Odegaard has the second-highest xG value of any midfielder in the Premier League this season (7.15) and has played the joint second-most through passes (17) so far in the competition.

Boost for Arsenal as Martin Odegaard avoids serious injury after Rodri tackle

Martin Odegaard was on the receiving end of a shocking tackle from Rodri when Spain beat Norway 3-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier on March 25.

The Manchester City midfielder caught the Arsenal playmaker inside the box in the 15th minute without making contact with the ball. Odegaard went to the ground but got back up on his feet and played the entirety of the game.

The Arsenal midfielder implied after the full-time whistle that he should have been awarded a penalty. Any worries about a potential injury for Odegaard were laid to rest when he started in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia on March 28.

The game ended 1-1, and Odegaard played the full 90 minutes in Batumi.

