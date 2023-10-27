"I hope he returns" - Andreas Christensen gives injury update on Barcelona teammate ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is optimistic Robert Lewandowski will be available to face Real Madrid this Saturday, October 28, in El Clasico.

Lewandowski has missed Blaugrana's last three games across competitions due to an ankle injury. The Polish superstar made a scintillating start to the season before picking up a knock, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 10 games across competitions.

However, the 35-year-old was one of five Barcelona stars who returned to training today (October 27) following spells on the sidelines. He could be set to make his return to action against Real Madrid.

Christensen is hopeful Lewandowski will take part in El Clasico although he didn't want to delve too much into his teammate's recovery. He told Canal+ (via BarcaBlaugranes):

"I don’t know if I should talk about this, about the new news about the injury, but I think Robert Lewandowski’s recovery is going well. I can only add that I hope he returns to the playing field soon.”

Barcelona head into El Clasico a point behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Lewandowski played in four of his side's five games across competitions against their rivals last season. The former Bayern Munich striker was on the winning side on two occasions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Barcelona boss Xavi insists Joao Cancelo can stop Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior

Joao Cancelo will need to keep Vinicius at bay.

Xavi is adamant that Joao Cancelo has the tools to keep Vinicius Junior quiet in El Clasico tomorrow. The Portuguese right-back looks set to start against the Brazilian winger (via BarcaUniversal):

"We have Cancelo to stop Vinicius, it’s his natural position, tomorrow we’ll see, we’ll have several alternatives, and we’ll decide.”

Vinicius bounced back from a recent difficult period and assisted Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid's 2-1 win against Braga in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the most difficult attackers to play against in La Liga. He's bagged three goals and as many assists in nine games across competitions this season.

However, he didn't manage a goal or assist in the only game he's ever played against Cancelo. This was in the 2021-22 Champions League as Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cancelo, 29, has made an impressive start to life at Barcelona from an attacking perspective, bagging two goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions.

However, there have been question marks over his defensive abilities with several lapses in judgment on display. Xavi touched on this, saying:

"His mistakes are not due to a lack of confidence, he feels important and useful and he dares, but we have to minimize the turnovers at the back, we have to dare but more up top.”

Barcelona will hope Cancelo and his fellow defenders are at the top of their game at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. They've conceded 10 goals in La Liga this season, the third-best record behind Real Madrid (7) and Las Palmas (9).