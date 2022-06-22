"I hope to see you soon" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to former club Sporting Lisbon 

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a wholesome message to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, congratulating them on the 20th anniversary of their academy. The Manchester United star, whom the academy is named after, expressed his desire to visit the club soon.

Sporting Lisbon renamed their academy after Ronaldo in September 2020, honoring the superstar for his unmatched legacy. The forward joined Sporting’s academy at the tender age of 12.

Rising through the ranks, Ronaldo made his first-team debut for the club five years later in October 2002 against Braga. His performances in his debut season (2002-03) caught the attention of several top clubs, including Manchester United. In August 2003, the Red Devils signed the player for £12.24 million, and the rest, as they say, is history.

On Tuesday (June 21), Ronaldo dedicated a heartwarming video message to Sporting Lisbon, which the club shared via Twitter.

Here is what he had to say (translated by A Z):

“Congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Academy, for all the goals you have achieved, and for all the success you have achieved. It is a great honor to have the Academy bear my name, and I hope to see you soon.”

Before leaving for Manchester United, the 37-year-old played 31 games for Sporting across competitions, recording five goals and six assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo could consider retiring at Sporting Lisbon

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who finished the 2021-22 campaign with 24 goals, remains one of the fittest athletes around. But he will turn 38 in February, and could soon contemplete retirement.

The Portuguese superstar has not disclosed a date yet, but could consider slowing down after his Manchester United contract runs out in June 2023. The Major League Soccer (MLS) may be a lucrative option, but he could find his way back to Portugal, to Sporting.

In a 2021 report, Marca (via Techno Sports) claimed that the then-Juventus player wanted to hang up his boots at his boyhood club after the end of his contract (2022).

Of course, he made a U-turn there and re-joined United. However, we are not sure if he will be able to pull off another such trick at the end of his contract with United.

A grand homecoming could very well be on the cards for the living legend next year.

