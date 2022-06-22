"When we talked to him about Galtier, he laughed" - Daniel Riolo says Neymar was convinced Zidane would be PSG manager 

French journalist Daniel Riolo has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar expected Zinedine Zidane to be the club's next coach. Riolo disclosed that the mention of Christophe Galtier as the new PSG boss made the Brazilian laugh.

Following a disappointing campaign where PSG failed to go the distance in both the Champions League and French Cup, the Ligue 1 champions are looking to rebuild. Luis Campos has already been brought in as a football advisor and the departure of Mauricio Pochettino also seems imminent.

With the Argentine manager nearing an exit, it is time for a new capable manager to be appointed, and Neymar expected Zidane to be that man. The club’s president Nasser Al Khelaifi, however, claimed that they “never spoke” with the former Real Madrid manager, admitting that PSG were negotiating with Nice over Galtier's appointment.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“Galtier? We are in talks with Nice, it’s no secret. I hope we’ll reach an agreement soon”. Al Khelaifi: “I love Zidane but we’ve never spoken with him. Many clubs are interested in him, national teams as well - not us”, tells Le Parisien.“Galtier? We are in talks with Nice, it’s no secret. I hope we’ll reach an agreement soon”. Al Khelaifi: “I love Zidane but we’ve never spoken with him. Many clubs are interested in him, national teams as well - not us”, tells Le Parisien. ⛔️🇫🇷 #PSG“Galtier? We are in talks with Nice, it’s no secret. I hope we’ll reach an agreement soon”. https://t.co/NvvnefNBoS

Before Al Khelaifi’s interview, the Brazil international was confident that Zidane would take the reins from Pochettino. So, when Riolo asked him to share his thoughts on Galtier as the next PSG boss (on Sunday), the 30-year-old simply laughed it off.

The RMC Sport journalist said (via Le 10 Sport):

“Until the day before yesterday (Sunday), Neymar was convinced that Zidane would be the coach. It will make him funny because when we talked to him about Galtier, he laughed.”

Galtier, who is currently in charge of Nice, led Lille to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 campaign, beating Paris Saint-Germain to the punch. Last season, he helped Nice to a famous French Cup win over PSG in the Round of 16 stage.

PSG star Neymar might not play under Christophe Galtier next term

The €222 million star may very well be the most expensive acquisition in the sport, but Paris Saint-Germain do not see him as an untouchable player anymore. As per Goal, the club are open to listening to offers for the superstar and would let him go if any club matches their valuation.

Some “individuals” at the club believe he’s been in a decline since his move in 2017 and his attitude has also been questioned. Premier League club Newcastle United are reportedly the only club that can meet PSG’s valuation and the former Barcelona man’s wage demands.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", tells @marca PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", tells @marca. ⚠️🇧🇷 #PSG https://t.co/NPrN4L0aN0

Neymar has scored 100 goals and provided 60 assists in 144 appearances across competitions for the Parisians, winning four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, amongst other honors.

Also Read: “Some players took advantage of the situation but now, it’s over” - Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends strong message to players over PSG project

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far