"I hope the Spanish authorities do their part" - Vinicius Jr calls for action after getting racially abused by a child during Sevilla vs Real Madrid 

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has called Spanish authorities into action after being subjected to racist gestures yet again on Saturday, October 21. The incident in question took place in their La Liga clash against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Los Blancos dropped points for only the second time in the league this season on Saturday. David Alaba scored an own goal in the 74th minute before Dani Carvajal restored parity four minutes later as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

During the game, Vinicius was subjected to racism as a man was pictured making monkey gestures towards the Brazilian attacker.

In an Instagram post, the Real Madrid man shared that he also has evidence of a child doing a 'racist act' and asked the Spanish authorities for action. He wrote:

"Congratulations to Sevilla for the quick positioning and the penalty in another sad episode for Spanish Football."

"Unfortunately I have access to a video of another racist act at this Saturday's game, this time carried out by a child. So sad there is no one to educate her. I invest, and I invest a lot, in education in Brazil to train citizens with different attitudes."

Vinicius asked the people involved in such racist acts to be criminally punished and to bring about a change in the legislation regarding the same. He wrote:

"The face of today's racist is stamped on websites as on several other times. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all. These people need to be criminally punished too."

"It would be a great first step to prepare for the 2030 World Cup. I am here to help Sorry to sound repetitive but it's episode number 19. And counting ... ✊🏿"

Vinicius, unfortunately, has had to go through such racist acts and remarks numerous times in the last couple of years, especially in La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti on meeting Sergio Ramos in Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos came face-to-face with his former side for the first time since leaving them in 2021 after a 16-year-long stint. He was brilliant for Sevilla on the night, helping them secure a draw.

Ramos made three blocks, five clearances, one interception, seven recoveries, and one clearance off the line. He won five of his seven duels and showed glimpses of his old self against the side he won numerous trophies with.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Ramos and he simply replied (via Managing Madrid):

“I loved seeing him and greeting him. I wish him the best.”

Ramos will return to the Santiago Bernabeu in February when Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga.