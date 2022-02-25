"I hope it stays like this" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel receives injury boost ahead of Carabao Cup final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel can recall two of his key players for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

The German has revealed that both Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech are fine and returned to training today.

Kovacic limped off into the tunnel in the 51st minute of their Champions League win over Lille (2-0) on Tuesday. He had already missed eight games earlier in the campaign through illness and injury bouts.

Just minutes later, Ziyech also went off, clutching his ankle after falling to the ground under no contact in a double injury blow to the European champions.

However, all fears have been allayed after Tuchel confirmed that they're okay. The duo might as well play a part against Liverpool in the showpiece now.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash, he said:

"We had training today with everyone on the pitch except for Ben Chilwell, which is brilliant news. This is pretty much it. Both [Kovacic and Ziyech] ok since today. Everybody joined team training from the first to the last minute. No reactions but positive reactions. I hope it stays like this. We have another training session tomorrow and then we have Sunday."

Chillwell has been ruled out of the campaign after sustaining a cruciate ligament rupture in November.

Questions have also been raised over Romelu Lukaku's fitness, with the German revealing that he's physically and mentally knackered.

"He played a lot of matches. We had a similar situation with Jorginho, one of our captains, because we feel him a little mentally tired. The focus on Romelu that I understand but it's a similar situation as Jorginho."

He added:

"The decisions are made clear and the players accept. Once you play for Chelsea, you accept the team goes first and that's why there are no hard feelings, not from Romelu or from me."

Chelsea aiming for their third title of the season

Chelsea have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup title this season and are now aiming for a third in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are the form team going into Wembley, demonstrating their frightening attacking potential with a 6-0 rout of Leeds United on Wednesday.

The Blues, meanwhile, have struggled to get their act together in the offensive department, which could prove costly on Sunday.

Either way, we have an enticing clash on our hands.

Edited by Aditya Singh