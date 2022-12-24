"I hope he stays" - Pedri urges Barcelona star to stay and reject move away from Camp Nou

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has been one of the greatest defensive midfielders of his generation. Since making his club debut in 2008, the Spaniard has been a one-club man. He has been a reliable servant and won every possible honor at the club and the international level.

Busquets, however, is now 34-years-old. He announced his retirement from the Spain national team after La Roja's Round of 16 exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While he remains a crucial cog for the Catalan club under Xavi, the midfielder's contract is set to expire in the summer. David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami have been heavily linked with the player as they want the Spaniard to join on a free transfer.

Pedri, Busquets' midfield partner, has now urged the veteran to extend his stay at Camp Nou. Speaking to Catalunya Radio, the youngster said (via MARCA):

“Busquets is a key piece and I’m delighted to play with him, Sometimes people don’t see his work but, when he’s not there, we notice it. I hope he stays a lot longer at Barcelona.”

Busquets has made 696 appearances for the Catalan club so far in his career. His glittering trophy cabinet consists of eight La Liga titles, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa Del Reys, three UEFA Super Cups, three UEFA Champions Leagues, and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

Joan Laporta also echoed Pedri's sentiments as he recently urged Busquets to extend his stay at the club. Laporta said:

"Sergio Busquets? Xavi counts on him and is in favour of him continuing, I really hope Busquets stays until the end of the season, but of course, it’s up to him. I know about MLS links but it’s Sergio’s decision."

Barcelona head to Christmas as La Liga leaders

FC Barcelona v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona currently have 37 points from 14 games so far this season. Xavi's side are at the top of the La Liga table heading into Christmas.

Their last game concluded in a 2-1 away win against Osasuna on November 9. Barca will return to action for the first time since the FIFA World Cup break on December 31 in a La Liga home clash against Espanyol.

