"I hope the teacher doesn't get mad at me" - Barcelona star reveals he's taken his homework to EURO 2024 camp

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal revealed that he has taken his homework to Spain's EURO 2024 camp. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the 16-year-old said that he did so in the hope that his professor doesn't get angry at him for failing to complete it.

The La Masia graduate said (via @ReshadFCB on X):

"I brought my homework here because I'm in the 4th year of ESO (second year). I have online classes too and those are going fine. I hope the teacher doesn’t get mad at me."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Yamal's whirlwind rise to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary. He made his first-team debut at the age of 15 years and 290 days in April 2023, becoming the youngest player to make a competitive senior appearance for Barcelona.

Since then, he has continued to deliver incredible performances and his stock has grown exponentially. He has bagged seven goals and 10 assists in 51 games for Barcelona and has two goals in seven games for Spain, all before turning 17 years of age.

He became the youngest player to appear and score for Spain when he netted against Georgia on his national debut in September 2023. He has bagged four assists in his last two games against Brazil (3-3) and Northern Ireland (5-1), and has looked in great touch with the EUROs around the corner.

La Roja coach Luis de la Fuente has selected a balance of youth and experience in his squad. The youthful exuberance of Yamal, Nico Williams and Pedri alongside the experience of Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri will make Spain one to watch out for at the tournament.

"These are things that happen in football" - Lamine Yamal talks about Barcelona swapping Xavi for Hansi Flick

Lamine Yamal said that former Barcelona manager Xavi's exit from the club was 'all strange', but expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing under new manager Hansi Flick.

The 16-year-old was identified as a future star and handed his senior debut by Xavi during his time in charge of the club. The former Barca midfielder also gave many other La Masia youngsters their senior debuts, but was surprisingly sacked after a back-and-forth situation with president Joan Laporta.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo about the uncanny manner of Xavi's departure, the Blaugrana wonderkid said (via @ReshadFCB on X):

"Xavi’s exit? It was all strange. At first, he was leaving, then he stayed...It was weird, because we saw the same thing that you see too. Very sad because he was the first coach in the elite I had, but these are things that happen in football."

Yamal then praised Flick's style of play and exclaimed his eagerness to start working with the German. He added:

"Hansi Flick has an offensive game, quite direct. I’m very excited."

Expand Tweet