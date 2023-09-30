"I hope he will be at the club for a very long time" - Xavi urges Barcelona star to stay and become a great player at the club

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on midfielder Fermin Lopez following their 1-0 win against Sevilla in La Liga on Friday, September 29.

The Blaugrana hosted Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium on Friday looking to bounce back from their 2-2 draw at Mallorca. They dominated the game with 59% possession and 18 attempts on goal as compared to Sevilla's 12.

Barca were finally able to break the deadlock in the 76th minute as former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos netted in an own goal. He tried to intercept a header down from Lamine Yamal but put it in his own net.

One of the standout performers for Barcelona was Fermin Lopez, who was subbed in after Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury in the 37th minute. The midfielder completed 26 of his 29 passes and all three of his dribble attempts. He made seven recoveries, two clearances, and one tackle.

After the game, Xavi heaped praise on the 20-year-old, hoping that Lopez has a big career with the Blaugrana. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Fermin has played very well, he’s a top player. I hope he will be at the club for a very long time."

He added:

"Fermin is a great player. He dominates both legs, he doesn’t lose balls. He has 1v1 dribbling, he can shoot from outside the box."

"He has many conditions to be a Barça player for many years. He’s very generous, and I’m so happy for him. If Fermín believes in himself, he can mark an era at Barça. He needs to believe that he’s a good player, that he can consistently put up good performances."

Lopez has made four senior appearances for Barcelona, scoring one goal.

Barcelona go atop La Liga ahead of Girona vs Real Madrid

The Blaugrana are one of the only two unbeaten teams in La Liga alongside Girona. However, their draw at Mallorca in midweek saw them in third place in the table.

With the win over Sevilla on Friday, Barcelona are now at the top of the table. They dominated the game against the visitors but were kept out well by Sevilla. However, an unfortunate Sergio Ramos own goal gave Barca all three points.

The Blaugrana now have six wins and two draws from their first eight La Liga games of the season. They also drew in their first game of the season at Getafe.

Barcelona, however, could drop down to second place as second-placed Girona host third-placed Real Madrid on Saturday. The winner of the clash will go on top while a draw will help Barca retain their position.