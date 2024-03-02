"I hope we will get to play together again" - Neymar Jr on potentially playing alongside Lionel Messi in the future

Al-Hilal striker Neymar has opened up about teaming up with his good friend Lionel Messi again.

The duo played four years together at Barcelona, between 2013 and 2017, and another two at PSG (2021-23) before Messi moved to Inter Miami in the MLS, while Neymar arrived in the Saudi Pro League last summer.

Neymar, 32, is currently out of action due to a season-ending cruciate ligament tear. His last game for the SPL leaders was a 3-0 win at FC Nassaji in the AFC Champions League.

Recently, the Brazilian opened up on playing alongside Messi, saying (as per Albiceleste Talk via ESPN Argentina) that he wishes to have that opportunity again:

"Me and Messi playing together again? I hope so, I hope we will get to play together again. He's a great person, everyone knows him. I think he's happy (in Miami), and if he's happy, I'm happy too."

Al-Hilal have fared well without Neymar, going nine points clear atop the Saudi Premier League after 22 games, having dropped points just twice - both draws - all season. The Brazilian has a goal and three assists in five games across competitions before getting injured.

Meanwhile, Messi is in his second season at Inter Miami, having contributed a goal and an assist in two games in the MLS.

How has Neymar and Lionel Messi fared while playing together?

Neymar and Lionel Messi (right)

Neymar and Lionel Messi enjoyed a lot of success, especially at an all-conquering Barcelona team in the mid-2010s.

In 206 games across competitions - the most he has played together with any player - the two players have combined for 67 joint goal celebrations, with Neymar providing 40 of those assists.

Fifty-six of those joint goal contributions came during their four-year spell at Barcelona, where they won a continental treble and two La Liga titles, among others.

At PSG, they won two Ligue 1 titles but largely failed to replicate their Barcelona numbers, with the Parisians falling twice in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

