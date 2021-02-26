"I hope he will join Bayern Munich" - Ligue 1 manager urges Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been urged to leave the Reds and join Bayern Munich by interim Marseille coach Nasser Larguet. The Egyptian has been one of the few bright spots for Liverpool in a rather underwhelming season.

However, Larguet believes that the Egyptian should join Bayern Munich due to the Reds' recent poor run of form this year. Liverpool have lost 7 out of the 12 matches they have played in 2021, and are currently 6th in the Premier League. The Reds are 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Larguet was asked about Mohamed Salah's future in a recent interview with ON Time Sport. As reported by le10Sport, the Marseille coach said:

"Salah is currently one of the best players in the world. I hope he will join Bayern Munich because they have several stars who can help him. I love Liverpool very much and I am sad for their recent poor results. I think the fact that they did not recruit players last summer has affected the team."

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "We are not planning to sign Mo Salah at the moment, but it would definitely be an honour to have him with us." #awlfc [metro] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 10, 2021

Salah's current contract with Liverpool runs till 2023 and it will take a massive offer in order for the Egyptian to leave Anfield. The forward has been one of Liverpool's best players in recent season. Salah currently tops the Premier League's goalscorer's charts with 17 goals this season.

Salah has no intention of leaving Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp needs his side to pick up their form soon

Even though Liverpool have struggled this season, Mohamed Salah has reiterated that he has no intentions of leaving the club. Last month, the Egyptian was asked about his future at the club amid speculation that he might join the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid. Salah told AS:

"I think Real Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future? But right now, I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with Liverpool. It’s hard to say how long I’ll stay with Liverpool."

"Right now, I can say that everything is in the club’s hands. Of course, I want to break records here and, but everything is in the hands of the club," added Salah.

Liverpool look like they are out of the running for the Premier League this season. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have a 2-0 lead going into the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League tie against RB Leipzig next month.