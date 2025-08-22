"I hope this works", "What a shock" - Chelsea fans left surprised as Enzo Maresca makes bold change to starting XI vs West Ham United

Chelsea fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been left surprised as Enzo Maresca made three changes to his starting XI for the match against West Ham United. Liam Delap, Reece James, and Tosin Adarabioyo make their first starts of the season, with Jamie Gittens, Malo Gusto, and Josh Acheampong making way.
The main talking point among the fans has been the manager's decision to start both Delap and Pedro in the match. The two are competing for the starting role this season, but the manager hinted at the change in his press conference.
When asked in the pre-match press conference this week, he said:
"I think Joao, with us, he can play the five positions at the front, the winger, wide or inside the pitch or behind the striker. I think he can play in all the positions. For sure, probably as a No.9 or behind the striker is his best position, but he can play in all attacking positions for us."
The Chelsea fans have now reacted to the team news and said:
"Joao Pedro AND Delap. I hope this works. Would have loved James in the mix somehow though. Estevao and Acheampong missing out feels weird. Estevao 100% comes on in second half, not sure about Acheampong.", said a fan soon after the lineup was announced.
"You can never predict this coach Woow", expressed one fan about Maresca.
"Pedro AND Delap is very nice. Big man and fast man. Split strikers FC." added another.
"Don't expect this lineup. Let's go boys" said another who was just hoping for the right result.
Chelsea drew their opening game of the 2025/26 season with Crystal Palace and are hoping for their first win of the campaign.
Enzo Maresca unsure about Nicolas Jackson's future at Chelsea
Enzo Maresca was asked about the future of Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, and the manager admitted that the striker was training but would not be involved in the game. He added that transfer away is on the cards and said:
"He is available but he's not going to be part of the squad because, as we already said, we have two strikers, we have two players in that position and also we know that something can happen before the transfer window closes."
"No idea, to be honest. No idea [which club Jackson will join]. You know already from last season that I prefer to be focused on training sessions, prepare the game and these kind of things. I don't know. Christo is with us like Nico, but it's the same answer as Nico. And the other two players, they are training apart, waiting for some solution."
Levi Colwill is out for 2025, while Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile are nearing a return. Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are not training with the first team.