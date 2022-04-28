"I hope Xavi does" - Ronald Koeman takes cheeky dig at Barcelona hierarchy with 'support' claims 

Former Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman has aimed a not-so-subtle dig at the club's hierarchy. The Dutchman was sacked in October following a disastrous spell in charge of the Blaugrana, the club where he made his name as a player.

At the time of his dismissal, Barca were ninth in La Liga and had lost their opening two Champions League group games to Bayern Munich and Benfica, following their third-placed league finish in the previous campaign.

Barcelona's fortunes have turned around somewhat since club legend Xavi was appointed their new manager. The Spaniard has guided his side to second place in the table, and they look almost certain to qualify for next season's Champions League.

However, Koeman has now conducted his first interview in Spain since his departure, and claimed Xavi's job is just as difficult as the one he had for 14 months.

When asked what he would do if he was still Barca boss, Koeman said to Marca:

"I'm not going to answer because I didn't have this support from the club and I hope Xavi does. I ask for support for him and I wish him good luck."

He later added:

"Surely they have improved in some things. They have signed three strikers or three players who can play up front. It is not good to compare.

"When I left, Barcelona was eight points away and now almost double. It is not good to compare. Xavi's task it's just as complicated as me."

Koeman supports Barcelona manager Xavi and demands he is given support

The former Netherlands boss took the job from Quique Setien off the back of arguably the club's worst ever result, the 8-2 demolition against Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League quarter-final.

Koeman was undoubtedly dealt a bad hand by the club due to the massive debt the Catalonian giants have built over the years.

The 59-year-old clearly still feels he wasn't supported at the Camp Nou, adding:

"I don't want to make any criticism. The only thing I ask is to support Xavi. It's the situation because a coach is not the only culprit. I haven't had the full support of a president and I hope he has learned from this and supports Xavi.

"The club's situation hurts me, it's sad because I'm a culé. I ask for maximum support for Xavi, he's a legend, a very good coach, a homebody and little to blame for Barcelona being in this situation".

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava