"I was hoping and expecting him to go back" - Ex Tottenham star claims he wanted Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino to return to Spurs

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Rose has admitted that he was shocked to see Mauricio Pochettino join Chelsea this summer. The Englishman, who is currently a free agent having last played with Watford, stated that he wanted the Argentine manager to return to the Lilywhites.

Pochettino was fired at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign by Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy after a poor start to the season. The Argentine manager then joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January 2021.

After he was relieved of his duties at the Parc des Princes last summer, Rose expected Pochettino to move back to north London and manage Tottenham. However, he was appointed as Chelsea had coach this summer after a year off the job.

Rose said (via talkSPORT):

"For me, never ever would I have ever thought that Mauricio would be the manager of Chelsea. I would say I was hoping and expecting him to go back to Spurs and obviously it didn't materialise."

Referencing an iconic encounter between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016, dubbed the 'Battle of the Bridge', the Englishman added:

"For me, obviously I was at Spurs for a long time, 14 years, I never understood the rivalry until that game in 2016. I didn't know Chelsea hated Spurs so much."

The match took place at Stamford Bridge between Pochettino's men and Guus Hiddink's side. It ended in a 2-2 draw, after first-half goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for Spurs and second-half strikes from Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard for the Blues.

"I am really happy" - Mauricio Pochettino says he is satisfied with current Chelsea squad

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is content with Chelsea's current squad after their £400 million summer transfer window. The Argentine manager, while open to the idea of making further signings, insisted that he is focused on the existing team.

Prior to the Blues' 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager said (via ESPN):

"I am really happy with the squad that we have got at the moment, so far. If we add someone that maybe can improve different positions of course, it is welcome. If not, I am happy to be how we are now."

The west London outfit have been very busy in the market this summer. They have secured the likes of Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Moises Caicedo, who they signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for a British record transfer fee of £115 million.

It remains to be seen whether the club will make any further signings in the final hours of the transfer window.