“I was hoping he’d do the same the other day but he was a sub against Ipswich” - Roy Keane aims another cheeky dig at James Maddison

Roy Keane has taken another cheeky dig at Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison. The Manchester United legend was responding to the midfielder's celebration after scoring in the 1-0 win over the Red Devils.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane took aim at the Englishman and stated that he was expecting more of the same from the Tottenham star, but he was benched. The Irish legend said:

"Good on him. Absolutely no problem (with it). I still go with what I said, I don't think he does enough of that. But when he scored, I was at home with my cup of tea and went 'Good on you'. No problem, people have a go at you, you answer them back. I was hoping he'd do the same the other day but he was a sub against Ipswich so..."

Ian Wright was quick to send a message to James Maddison and joked that he would nevet win an argument with Roy Keane. He said (via Daily Mirror):

"Just keep doing your stuff James because you'll never f***ing win."

James Maddison came off the bench to get an assist in Spurs' 4-1 win over Ipswich Town. The Tottenham star was back in the starting XI on Wednesday, February 26, against Manchester City, but his side lost 1-0.

What did Roy Keane say about James Maddison?

Roy Keane had opined that James Maddison was not a match-winner ahead of Spurs' clash against the Red Devils. He recalled the midfielder got relegated with Leicester City and claimed that none of the Tottenham players look at him and think of him as someone who can win them a game on his own.

He said (via Daily Mirror):

"We saw James Maddison at Tamworth, he was taken off! Tamworth are non-league," he said "People say, 'Maddison's the man', but when is he going to step up to the plate? He got relegated with Leicester and [looks like] with Spurs. Maddison isn't bad but if you think he's going to come back and get Spurs top six, you're in cuckoo land. He's a talented player, but if you're a player in the Spurs dressing room and he's back in the squad, you wouldn't be looking and going, 'James is back today – we're going to be fine!'"

James Maddison should be back on the pitch for Tottenham next week when they travel to face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

