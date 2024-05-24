"I have huge respect for the job he's done" - Guardiola on Ten Hag ahead of Manchester United vs Man City FA Cup final clash

Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on his opposite number, Erik ten Hag, ahead of his side's FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.

Both teams currently boast contrasting forms heading into the final. City clinched their fourth consecutive league title under Guardiola, while United have had a very turbulent 2023-24 football campaign, finishing eighth in the league.

Despite their struggles, Guardiola was quick to acknowledge the work that Ten Hag has put in for his Manchester United side this season. He added that his opposite number has been unlucky with injuries this season, which has been a major factor in why United haven't been too solid this season.

Speaking about Ten Hag via press conference interview, Pep Guardiola said:

"I have huge respect for the job he has done. He has had a lot of injuries. They had a lot of problems. The squad is really good but if they are injured you cannot use them."

A look at both Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag's team's form heading into the FA Cup final

Both teams would have an opportunity to add yet another FA Cup trophy to their cabinet this weekend when they face each other in the final.

Manchester United currently boasts of the second-most FA Cup titles with 12, while City, on the other hand, currently have seven.

Recall that Guardiola's men beat Manchester United in the final last season by 2-1 to clinch the title at Wembley. United would be aiming to get their pound of revenge this weekend.

Defending champions Manchester City head into the final with a total of eight wins in their last 10 games across all competitions. The Citizens have also scored a combined tally of 30 goals in those games.

United, on the other hand, have picked up just three wins in their last 10 games across all competitions, heading into the FA Cup final. Meanwhile, Ten Hag's men have scored 20 goals and conceded 21 in their last 10 games.

It would be interesting to see who eventually wins the prestigious FA Cup trophy when both teams face each other at Wembley Stadium.