'I hugged the greatest, enjoy your title' - Neymar reveals what he said to Lionel Messi after Copa America final

Brazil star Neymar and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi shared a warm embrace and a lengthy conversation after Argentina's 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday night.

The South American superstars spent four years together at Barcelona from 2013 and 2017, during which they formed a formidable partnership with Luis Suarez in attack.

Neymar and Lionel Messi led Barcelona to two La Ligas, three Copa Del Reys, and a Champions League title during their time together at the club.

Lionel Messi was Argentina's talisman once against in this summer's Copa America. The 34-year-old provided five assists and scored four goals during the course of the tournament, for which he received the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards.

Neymar, on the other hand, scored two goals and provided four assists for Brazil at the 2021 Copa America. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament award alongside Lionel Messi for his performances.

However, Neymar was unable to help Brazil retain their Copa America title. The PSG forward was distraught after his country's 1-0 defeat to Argentina in the final, but enjoyed a warm embrace and lengthy conversation with Lionel Messi after the game.

"Losing hurts me and it's something I still haven't learned to live with. Yesterday, when I lost, I went to give a hug to the greatest and best I have ever seen play in football history, my friend and brother Messi. I was sad and I joked 'you son of a bitch, you've beaten me!'" said Neymar.

"I'm very sad to have lost, but this guy is awesome! I have great respect for what he has done for football and especially for me. I hate to lose! But enjoy your title. Football was waiting for you for that moment! Congratulations brother."

Neymar after the final whistle 💔



Moments later, though, he went and hugged Lionel Messi in a crowd of celebrating Argentina players.



Class. pic.twitter.com/lADFE71rND — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Lionel Messi likely to win seventh Ballon d'Or after leading Argentina past Brazil in 2021 Copa America final

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lionel Messi has often been criticized for his inability to lead Argentina to a major honor since making his debut for the national team in 2005.

The Barcelona forward has suffered heartbreak with Argentina on several occasions, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and the finals of the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

Neymar with Lionel Messi after he won the #CopaAmerica with Argentina 🤝



Nothing but respect between two of the greatest to play our beautiful game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DvE4JYDJZe — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

The Barcelona maestro single-handedly led Lionel Scaloni's side to victory at the 2021 Copa America.

Argentina's victory over Neymar's Brazil gave them their first international trophy in nearly three decades. This is likely to put Lionel Messi in pole position to win his seventh Ballon d'Or.

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar