“I am very humble, like sausage” – TikTok star goes viral after parodying Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 

Spanish influencer Tamara Garcia has mocked Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on TikTok, going viral for her humorous depiction of the “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)” star.

On March 24, the second season of Georgina Rodriguez’s show “Soy Georgina” dropped on Netflix. Similar to the first season, the second season also sheds light on Georgina’s personal relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, her friends, family, and, of course, the lavish lifestyle she leads.

Since the release, many have mocked how Georgina Rodriguez portrays herself on her show, with Garcia leading from the front. The TikToker recently released a hilarious summary of the second season of Soy Georgina, making a humorous parody of the Spanish-Argentine model.

Some of her dialogs included (via Harper's Bazaar):

“I am very humble, like sausage.”

"I am very generous. My sister is the best, but everything she is wearing is mine.”

Dialogs aside, Garcia is also seen sporting a flashy pink dress, similar to the one Georgina Rodriguez wears in her show.

Garcia’s witty parody has received a lot of love on TikTok. The video has over a massive two million views and has garnered over 200,000 likes.

Sergio Aguero claims Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and Raul have scored better goals than Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero was in an explosive mood in a recent Twitch streaming session with Ibai Llanos. The Argentinian claimed that many of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals were pure luck, adding that Lionel Messi, Raul, and Benzema had all scored better goals than the Al-Nassr star.

Madridistas Live⚪️🌍 @madridistaslive 🗣Sergio Aguero: Raul and Benzema have scored better goals for Real Madrid than Cristiano Ronaldo. 🗣Sergio Aguero: Raul and Benzema have scored better goals for Real Madrid than Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/3aNs7YGnIV

Aguero said (via Medio Tiempo):

“Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi’s are all at the angle, stupid … I think Raúl has better goals, Benzema, I think he has better ones.”

Having scored a mammoth 712 goals in 961 matches, Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the record for scoring the most goals in club football. Messi, however, is closing in, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner sitting only 10 goals behind him despite playing over 100 matches fewer.

Ronaldo has also scored the highest number of goals in international football, netting 122 times in 198 games. Messi is also in the 100-goal club, with him scoring 102 times in 174 games.

