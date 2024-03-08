"I have a hunch" – Chris Sutton makes surprise prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton has predicted a 2-1 win for Liverpool in their potential Premier League title-deciding clash against Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday (March 10).

The Reds, who finished fifth with just 67 points last season, are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 63 points from 27 matches. They are on a seven-game winning run across competitions now.

Manchester City, who have lifted five of the last six league titles, are second in the 2023-24 league standings with 62 points from 27 games. They have registered 18 wins and two draws in their last 20 outings.

Expand Tweet

In his column for the BBC, Sutton suggested that Liverpool will beat the defending Premier League champions in front of their home crowd this weekend. He wrote:

"City are the Premier League champions, European champions and world champions... so who is going to write them off? I am. They are going to lose. I have a hunch that, with Liverpool being at home, they will have the slight edge and Mohamed Salah's return from injury could make the difference for them. I will probably look stupid but I am going with Darwin Nunez to score and the Reds to win."

Both the Reds and the Cityzens have been relishing respective excellent seasons. While the former has won 32 of 43 games across competitions, the latter has won 33 of 43 overall outings so far this campaign.

In terms of the head-to-head record, neither club boast an upper hand. The Anfield outfit have recorded four wins and as many defeats in their past 12 games against City, netting 20 goals and shipping 25 goals.

Expand Tweet

Manchester City star Erling Haaland slams Liverpool star's comments ahead of match

Earlier this week, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold decided to aim a dig at Manchester City ahead of Sunday's league match. He stated that trophies mean more to his club than City because of the financial differences during an interaction with Four Four Two.

When queried to opine on the Liverpool vice-captain's recent remarks, Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland mentioned the feeling of winning a treble. He told Sky Sports (h/t Eurosport):

"If you want to say that, okay. I've been one year and we won the treble, it's quite a nice feeling. I don't think he knows exactly this feeling I felt last season, it was quite nice. He can talk as much as he wants. I don't know why he does that but I don't mind."

Haaland, who netted 52 times to help his team win three trophies last season, has been in fine form this campaign. The 23-year-old has scored 29 goals in 32 games across competitions for Manchester City so far.