“I imagined myself playing for both” - Neymar tells Romario why he decided to play for Barcelona instead of Real Madrid 

Neymar has revealed why he chose Barcelona over Real Madrid in 2013. The Brazilian forward was hot property that year and was courted by both LaLiga giants.

Neymar rose through the ranks at Santos and helped them win the Copa Libertadores in 2011. Two years later, the Catalans signed him for a reported £49m fee.

Speaking to Brazil icon Romario, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Neymar added that he wanted to play with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

“I don’t regret my choice to pick Barcelona over Real Madrid. I went with my heart there. I obviously wanted to play with Messi! Barca was the team I loved. I always watched, since the era of Ronaldinho I always said: I want to play there. It happened,” said Neymar.

He continued:

“Those were intense days. It was 2 or 3 days where I wasn’t even training, just going from my house to the office to resolve this. It was Real Madrid’s people calling me from one side & Barcelona’s people calling me from the other. Both presidents were talking to me. I couldn’t rationalize. I imagined myself playing for both… But then my heart spoke louder. I ended up choosing Barcelona.”

Interestingly, Los Blancos had Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks that year, but Neymar opted to join forces with the Portuguese's archnemesis instead.

How many goals has Neymar scored for Barcelona against Real Madrid?

Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Neymar has faced Real Madrid eight times during his time with Barcelona, winning four and losing thrice. The Brazilian has scored three goals and set up five more against Los Blancos.

Neymar's first appearance in El Clasico was in the 2013/14 season, in the league. The player announced himself in style, scoring one and setting up another in a 2-1 win at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian was also decisive for his team in the away leg at Santiago Bernabeu that campaign. Neymar set up two goals as his team picked up a memorable 4-3 win away from home.

However, Los Blancos had the last laugh when the two sides met for the third time that season, in the Copa del Rey final. Neymar failed to make a mark as the Catalans succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

The Brazilian also faced Real Madrid on four occasions after joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), all in the Champions League. Neymar won once and lost twice against Los Blancos for the Parisians, registering two assists.

