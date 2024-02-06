"I was impressed" - Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Arsenal star after win over Liverpool 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli after the Gunners' 3-1 win over the Reds in the Premier League on February 4.

The north London side put in a dominant display at the Emirates to beat the Merseysiders on Sunday. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 14th minute after the ball fell to him following Alisson Becker's save from Kai Havertz's shot.

Liverpool equalised in the first-half stoppage time after poor defending from William Saliba led to a Gabriel Magalhaes' own goal. Arsenal, though, restored their lead in the 67th minute via Gabriel Martinelli following huge errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

Ibrahima Konate was sent off in the 88th minute after receiving two yellow cards. The Gunners then completed the scoring in the 93rd minute via Leandro Trossard.

Carragher lauded Martinelli's efforts in the game, saying on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (via The Boot Room):

"I must say I was impressed with Martinelli on the fact that he took his own initiation, they have a plan from the manager, but sometimes you have to move off your own players."

Martinelli was a consistent threat for Arsenal on the left flank during his 74-minute stint against Liverpool. He scored one goal, completed 2/3 dribble attempts, created one big chance, made one key pass, and won 4/5 ground duels.

Overall, the Brazilian winger has registered five goals and two assists in 21 Premier League games for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on his celebration after Liverpool win

The Gunners were in full celebration mode after their comfortable win over Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard took the camera from the club photographer and clicked his pictures on the pitch.

However, the likes of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville criticised the north London side's celebrations after the game. Odegaard has now responded to the criticism, saying (via BBC):

"If you're not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate?

"We're happy with the win and we'll stay humble."

With the win, Arsenal moved within two points of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League standings. They are level on points with second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand over both sides.

The Gunners will next face West Ham United away on Sunday, February 11 while the Reds will host Burnley on Saturday.