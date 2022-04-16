"I am very impressed" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 29-year-old Arsenal star for not "running away" from club after being hated by fans

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Granit Xhaka for continuing to fight for the club badge despite coming under criticism from a section of the fans.

Xhaka joined the Gunners from Borrusia Monchengladbach for £30 million in 2016. The midfielder has since amassed 242 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring 13 goals and setting up 22 more.

He was even made the club captain by former boss Unai Emery in 2019. However, it turned out to be a flop move as Xhaka's radical personality clashed with the Arsenal fans.

The Swiss international's lack of discipline when it came to collecting yellow and red cards often left the club in the trenches. It reached a boiling point during a match against Crystal Palace in 2019. Xhaka's substitution in the game was greeted with jeers from the Arsenal faithful, sparking a furious reaction from the 29-year-old.

Arsenal @Arsenal The following is a message from Granit Xhaka... The following is a message from Granit Xhaka... https://t.co/YG5lBKmQvi

Xhaka himself admitted that was close to leaving the club after the incident. But he decided to stay put at the Emirates Stadium and became a key player, forming a decent partnership alongside Thomas Partey in midfield.

Praising Xhaka for coming back from a position of no-return, Arteta said (reported via Mirror):

"I think what he has done is just express his feelings and say, 'This is how I feel about the situation'. He has done it in a way to the outside world that I probably haven't seen before. He has had a lot of support from everybody here internally and I think the fans have also given a lot of support."

Praising the fans as well for their change in attitude towards Xhaka, the Arsenal boss explained:

"In the last year, the situation has changed a lot. They have been exceptional with the team and they have been very good with him individually as well, and what I have sensed in the atmosphere and support to him is very positive.”

The red card conundrum continues to be an issue. Asked if another silly suspension could see the fans turn on Xhaka again, Arteta replied:

"It is part of football. He has to learn about the things he can improve in his game but who he is as a person, his experience, and the way he transmitted what happened at the club I think his personality and the way he is deserved another chance."

Arteta also hailed Xhaka's personality for staying at Arsenal and fighting:

"I didn't want to see him leave that way. I think it was a little bit like running away from a difficult situation and I didn't think that reflected the personality or character of Granit. So I am glad that he has stayed and I am very impressed that he has been able talk with that maturity about the situation."

Xhaka was close to leaving Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC Granit Xhaka won’t leave Arsenal in the final days of the window despite rumours coming from Italy. José Mourinho’s a big fan and wanted him last summer - but there are no talks as things stand. Granit Xhaka won’t leave Arsenal in the final days of the window despite rumours coming from Italy. José Mourinho’s a big fan and wanted him last summer - but there are no talks as things stand. ⚪️🔴 #AFC

Xhaka was close to leaving Arsenal during the 2019-20 season, according to the Mirror. The player's agent also revealed that his client was ready to return to the Bundesliga, with a deal with Hertha Berlin agreed.

But Xhaka, who remained at Arsenal, admitted how much hatred he received from the fans.

Speaking to The Players’ Tribune, Xhaka said:

"When I close my eyes now, I can still see their faces. I can see their anger. The passports were out. I was done with Arsenal. Finished. It was not just a few guys in the corner – it was a lot of people, Pure hate.”

Xhaka can now complete his rebuilding arch by helping the Gunners qualify for the Champions League next season. Arteta's side are currently fifth in the Premier League with 54 points from 30 matches, three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.

