"I have an indication but I can't speak yet" - Fabrizio Romano suggests Arsenal are working on mystery signing this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are working towards signing a mystery player this summer. The Gunners have been working extremely efficiently in the summer transfer window this time around.

Fabrizio Romano stated that the mystery player is likely to be a winger after they missed out on Leeds United star Raphinha. The Italian journalist, however, does have a hunch about a certain player that could be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Speaking on the Que Golazo Podcast (via HITC), Fabrizio Romano was quoted as saying the following:

"A winger, they wanted Raphinha, but now that is not the case as we mentioned, it's Chelsea and Barcelona."

He added:

"So, for Arsenal we will see if they go for another winger. We had rumours about Gnabry, but I'm told he's not on Arsenal's list. I will try to let you know who the player is. I have an indication but I can't speak yet because I have to check and make sure it's the right name. I am working on it, they're very good at keeping it quiet this summer."

The Gunners have managed to complete the transfers without any news or speculation. The arrival of Fabio Vieira from Portuguese outfit FC Porto was one such example.

The midfielder arrived for a fee of around £31 million and was largely off the radar of other clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners could once again pull off a similar coup for a new winger. Mikel Arteta's side have been extremely busy in the summer transfer window.

As things stand, they have signed four new players for a combined fee of around £90 million. The Gunners have so far signed Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and Matt Turner in the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal need reinforcements for their European campaign next season

Arsenal will require a much larger squad next season due to the additional games they will play in Europe. Mikel Arteta's side finished fifth in the Premier League last season and have qualified for the UEFA Europa League for the 2022-23 season.

According to Football London, Arsenal will enter the competition in the group stage and have been placed in Pot 1 for the draws.

Following yet another transfer window with heavy spending, the Gunners will be hoping to go one step forward and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

