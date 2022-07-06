"They want to bring a couple more players in" - Paul Merson drops huge hint on Arsenal transfer plans

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson has revealed that the Gunners are still in the market for a few more players.

Mikel Arteta's side have already splashed the cash to bring in Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner. The quartet have cumulatively cost the Gunners around £90 million. However, the Gunners are still looking to strengthen their squad for next season as they return to European football.

In his conversation with the club's technical director, Edu on Sky Sports, Merson said (via The Mirror) about the club's objectives next season:

"I think they've bought well; they want to bring a couple more players in, they could have a good season Arsenal; try get into the top four, then small steps. I think top four will be the aim; they've bought well, got young players in the team; they've got another lot of games and season under the belt. I don’t think there's many excuses for Arsenal; they've got a good little team at the moment."

Merson was also happy with the arrival of Jesus at the Emirates. The former attacker, however, pinpointed one area where the Brazilian needs to improve to become a complete package. He said:

"I thought it was a great signing; he's a good player. He misses chances, but I like players who get into positions - he doesn't hide. He's a centre-forward and likes scoring goals; they needed someone like Gabriel Jesus, (Eddie) Nketiah, you need more than one centre-forward, and I think Jesus ticks the box. He's a major, major coup for Arsenal."

Arsenal @Arsenal



Getting settled in...



London Colney ✍️ Signing for The ArsenalGetting settled in...London Colney ✍️ Signing for The Arsenal😍 Getting settled in...📍 London Colney https://t.co/WSW88jKbqS

Who are the other players linked with Arsenal this summer?

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a new midfielder despite the signing of Fabio Vieira. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

According to the aforementioned source, the Gunners have not made a bid for the Belgian international to Leicester, though.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal are working on it since long time... but no official bid yet. Other clubs are also interested. Been told Youri Tielemans is not considering to sign a contract extension with Leicester now - could be an option in September in case he doesn't leave, but not now.Arsenal are working on it since long time... but no official bid yet. Other clubs are also interested. Been told Youri Tielemans is not considering to sign a contract extension with Leicester now - could be an option in September in case he doesn't leave, but not now. 🇧🇪 #AFCArsenal are working on it since long time... but no official bid yet. Other clubs are also interested.

Arteta's side are also in the race to secure the signature of Lisandro Martinez. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Ajax defender is also wanted by Manchester United, with new United manager Erik ten Hag viewing him as an alternative to Jurrien Timber.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far