"I've been insisting on this theme since February" - Manchester United target insists he is desperate to leave current club and join the Red Devils this transfer window 

Ajax star Antony has revealed that he is continuously requesting the Dutch giants to sanction his sale with Manchester United interested in his services. He has also reportedly been the subject of two proposals from the Red Devils. Despite his desire to leave Ajax this summer, the Eredivise club appear to have no intention of selling him.

The winger is seemingly keen to leave Ajax and join one of Europe's top clubs. Manchester United are eager to sign the Brazilian as they are yet to reinforce their attack this summer. Despite Antony insisting that the club sell him for the 'highest bid ever for Eredivisie player' since February, the Dutch giants continue to stand their ground.

The club has reportedly rejected a second bid from United believed to be worth £76 million, a fee that would make Antony the most expensive sale in Dutch football history. The Brazil international expressed his frustration during an interview with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"Today, in a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others had already arrived! Ajax refused with argument that they only have five days to replace me" Antony told Romano as per GOAL.

He added:

"I'm not asking Ajax to release me, I'm asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player. I've been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind."

Manchester United have reinforced their midfield by signing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and their defense by acquiring Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. Despite lacking strength in depth and quality in attack, the Red Devils are yet to sign a forward. The Red Devils' desperation could result in the club making a third and final bid for Antony.

Antony joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the club, scoring 11 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions. The 22-year-old took his performances to another level last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions, which included two goals and four assists in seven Champions League games.

Manchester United could switch focus to Real Madrid star as Ajax prove to be tough negotiators

With just five days to go before the close of the transfer window and Ajax's apparent reluctance to part ways with Antony, Manchester United could switch their focus to alternative options.

According to The Daily Telegaph [via ESPN], Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has emerged as a potential option for Manchester United. The forward developed into one of the brightest young talents in Spanish football during his first three seasons with Los Blancos. However, a serious knee injury that he suffered during a pre-season friendly in July 2019 curtailed his development.

Asensio returned to his best last season, scoring 12 goals in 42 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side. However, he is currently unhappy with his role at the Santiago Bernabeu and is therefore considering a move away from the club. The winger could be available for a bargain price this summer as he has just one year left on his contract.

