“I am interested to see how it goes but I don’t know” – Gareth Southgate admits he may skip watching rest of FIFA World Cup after England's exit

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that he might skip watching the rest of the FIFA World Cup after England's exit. The Three Lions lost 1-2 to France to crash out of the premier competition in Qatar.

The England manager flew home from Qatar with his backroom staff and players on Sunday following their quarter-final defeat against France.

Gareth Southgate will spend Christmas at home but has admitted that he will find it difficult to switch on television and watch the rest of the FIFA World Cup. He said:

“I don’t think so. I don't really know. I am interested to see how it goes, but I don’t know.”

England permitted their players to fly home separately and several of the players boarded the FA's plane back to the Midlands.

Some players were headed for short breaks and will rejoin their clubs for the rest of the Premier League and other domestic seasons. The Premier League kicks off on Boxing Day just a week after the FIFA World Cup final.

Oliver Holt @OllieHolt22 It has got to the point where the criticism of Southgate is quite funny. Apart from Sir Alf Ramsey, no England manager has been as successful as him in major tournaments. Not even close. Our sense of entitlement knows no bounds. It has got to the point where the criticism of Southgate is quite funny. Apart from Sir Alf Ramsey, no England manager has been as successful as him in major tournaments. Not even close. Our sense of entitlement knows no bounds.

Meanwhile, the FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has hailed Southgate and his players and insisted that they should be proud of themselves.

The FA chief also hailed English skipper Harry Kane, who missed his chance to equalize against France from the spot. Bullingham said:

“Like all England fans, we feel the pain of losing a quarter-final, along with the coaches, players and support team who are hurting this morning.

“Gareth and Steve (Holland) prepared the team exceptionally well throughout the tournament. The players were committed to winning the trophy and were very well led by Harry Kane. But sport can have fine margins and on the day, against the current world champions, it was not to be."

He added further:

“This is a very exciting young English squad and, despite the intense disappointment of last night, they should be very proud of their performances in Qatar. We are incredibly proud of Gareth, the players, the coaches and the support team and appreciate all the hard work they put in.”

England topped Group B with seven points in three games to reach the knockouts. They defeated Senegal in the Round of 16 to make it to the quater-finals where they were pitted against France. The defending champions proved to be a better side on the day to beat England to make it to the semi-finals.

Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea bosses emerge as candidates to replace England manager Gareth Southgate after FIFA World Cup exit

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel are reportedly on the FA's shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions lost 2-1 to reigning champions France in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final, raising speculation about Southgate's future at the helm of the national team.

Or look abroad? Maybe Tuchel or Pochetino? Benitez? Rodgers? Realistically, if Gareth Southgate stepped down tomorrow, who’d be the man to replace him?Howe and Potter both in big jobs.Lampard & Gerrard still learning. Dean Smith? Sean Dyche? Steve Bruce? Chris Wilder?Or look abroad? Maybe Tuchel or Pochetino? Benitez? Rodgers? https://t.co/NsoAkw9j4S

Gareth Southgate has been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016 and they have performed admirably under him in major tournaments.

He led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, final of the 2020 UEFA Euro, and the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Southgate has been in charge of the Three Lions for 81 games, winning 51, losing 15, and drawing 15.

