“I am not involved” - Pochettino admits he knows ‘nothing’ about future of important Chelsea star after win against Spurs

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on Conor Gallagher's future amidst reports of his potential exit.

Gallagher came through the Blues' academy and has made 91 senior appearances for them, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists. However, amidst the club's potential financial issues, they could have to sell the midfielder. They are close to breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules and need to raise funds.

Several reports have claimed that they could sell Gallagher this summer, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur interested. After their 2-0 win over Spurs at home on Thursday (April 2), Pochettino was asked about the Englishman's future and he replied (via Caught Offside):

“I am not involved, I know nothing, I cannot tell you. I think you can see in my starting XI I think, the whole season, was strong with him.

“He’s an important player of course. But I’m not involved in the decision, it’s the club and Conor. I’m not involved, that’s a situation that they need to fix between the club and the player.”

Ahead of the game against Spurs, Chelsea fans displayed a huge banner in the shed end, which read:

"Conor Gallagher, Chelsea since birth"

Gallagher has made 46 appearances across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing nine assists. He has also captained the side in Reece James and Ben Chilwell's absence due to injuries.

Chelsea beat Tottenham as they edge closer to European spots

The Blues maintained their stellar record at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League against Tottenham on Thursday. They registered their 20th win in 32 games, having lost just once previously.

Spurs came into the game on the back of a disappointing defeat against arch-rivals Arsenal at home in the North London Derby. Chelsea, meanwhile, drew 2-2 against Aston Villa at Villa Park in their last game. The Blues looked much better in the first half on Thursday and got their reward in the 24th minute. An unmarked Trevoh Chalobah headed home from a Conor Gallagher freekick.

Tottenham improved a bit in the second half but failed to create any good chance. Chelsea made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute after Nicolas Jackson headed in a rebound after Cole Palmer hit the crossbar with a freekick.

The Blues are now eighth in the league standings, sitting three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United. They will next face West Ham United at home on Sunday, May 5.