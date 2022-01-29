"I have a job at Derby, which is important to me” - Wayne Rooney explains why he turned down interview for Everton job

Manchester United legend and all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has shown his commitment to Derby County by refusing to apply for the Everton post. According to Fabrizio Romano, the English legend denied any desire to leave Derby at the moment:

“Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job. I turned it down. I believe I will be a PL manager and am ready for that 100%. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me”.

Derby are Wayne Rooney's first job in management. The former England international stepped in after the sacking of Philip Cocu and was handed the job on a permanent basis. The job has been far from easy, with Derby in poor financial shape and the team running into administration this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC @sistoney67 Wayne Rooney: “Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job. I turned it down. I believe I will be a PL manager and am ready for that 100%. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me”. Wayne Rooney: “Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job. I turned it down. I believe I will be a PL manager and am ready for that 100%. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me”. 🔵 #EFC @sistoney67 https://t.co/BmRK4shl05

The result of the administration-verdict was a 21-point deduction, which almost certainly doomed the club to relegation at the start of the season. However, Rooney and his team have fought their way up from the bottom of the league table and now have a chance to escape the relegation zone.

It might’ve been easier for Rooney to leave the struggling club now and take a Premier League job. However, in staying back, he has shown commitment and determination in the face of adversity.

Frank Lampard has been offered the Everton job: Reports

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

According to reports from the BBC, Frank Lampard has received an offer from the Everton board for the currently vacant managerial post. Having been out of a job since he was sacked by Chelsea one year ago, Lampard has been touted as the next man at the helm at Goodison Park.

Notably, Vitor Pereira had applied for the position, having had a second interview with the club, and all signs pointed to the Portuguese tactician getting the offer. However, it looks as though the Toffees will look to the Chelsea legend to lead their club instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although he impressed at Stamford Bridge as a player, Frank Lampard struggled to improve the club's fortunes as manager. Thomas Tuchel, who succeeded the former England international, took Chelsea out of their struggles and won the Champions League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy