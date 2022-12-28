"I joined Barcelona to play with Leo Messi" - Blaugrana star hoping for PSG superstar's return to Camp Nou 

Barcelona star Eric Garcia is hopeful that Lionel Messi will make a return to the Catalan club from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentine left last summer after the La Liga giants were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules. He joined PSG on a free transfer.

Eric Garcia, meanwhile, joined the Catalan club from Manchester City last summer as well. The 21-year-old never got the opportunity to play alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Garcia recently said:

“I joined FC Barcelona to play with Leo Messi, but he left. I hope he comes back.”

Since his move to Spain, Garcia has established himself as a crucial part of Barcelona's defense. He has made 49 appearances for the Spanish giants. Garcia has made 13 appearances under Xavi this season, starting ten of those games.

Messi, on the other hand, had a rough first season in France as he scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games (an unimpressive total by his lofty standards). The 35-year-old has regained his form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 games for his club.

Messi also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and was named the winner of the Golden Ball award. He scored seven goals and provided three assists during the tournament in Qatar.

Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi looks set to renew his contract with PSG

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire next summer. Barcelona fans and the club's hierarchy remain hopeful that the Argentine superstar will make a return to Camp Nou.

That, however, is unlikely to be the case as the 35-year-old looks set to renew his deal with the Parisians. He is expected to extend his contract for at least one more year.

Lionel Messi will be back with PSG on January 3. He will spend the new year in Argentina.

The Catalan club's recent dismal form in the Champions League could also be a factor in the Argentine's decision. Barca have been eliminated from the group stages of the competition for the second year in a row.

PSG, meanwhile, have the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and other superstars in their ranks and are among the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

