"I just always demand a lot from him" - Casemiro opens up on relationship with Manchester United teammate ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has discussed his relationship with Bruno Fernandes ahead of his side's clash with Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Casemiro and Fernandes are certain to start the final clash with City at Wembley on Saturday (June 3). The midfield duo have been instrumental for the Red Devils this season and a massive part of Erik ten Hag's side's success.

However, there have been occasions where the pair have seemed to have been at loggerheads. None more so than their heated discussion in the aftermath of Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United.

Casemiro has touched on his professional connection with Fernandes and has lifted the lid on how the duo pushes each other to be their best. He started by heralding the Portuguese playmaker (via The Athletic):

"We could spend all day talking about how good Bruno is because he is a fantastic player. But to be honest - and I say this to him - I expect a great deal from him. Because in my eyes, he's one of the most important players in the team."

The Brazilian took issue with Fernandes when he spurned a chance to play his Manchester United teammate in on goal in the Carabao Cup final. Casemiro alluded to such situations, adding:

"So, when he misses a chance, when one of his passes goes astray, we always want him to do everything perfectly but these are normal conversations. I've never had an argument with Bruno, the opposite in fact. I just always demand a lot from him, and he demands a lot from me too."

The midfield duo appear to push each other off the pitch too with Casemiro revealing conversations that have taken place:

"Behind the scenes too, sometimes we'll say to each other, 'You could have scored, you could have done better here, because you've got the quality to do it."

Casemiro concluded by describing Fernandes as Manchester United's engine:

“It’s a pleasure to play alongside him because, in the end, he’s the driving force of the team, the one that helps us the most. The team’s engine, if you like.”

The Brazilian's assessment of his vice-captain is merited as the Portuguese midfielder has bagged 13 goals and 15 assists in 58 games across competitions. He is well and truly the team's engine, only missing two matches this season due to suspension.

Casemiro's arrival has further bolstered Ten Hag's midfield with the United boss dubbing him 'the cement between the stones'. He has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 50 games since joining from Madrid.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes explains how his former side can beat Manchester City

Scholes advises Ten Hag to field a heavy midfield.

Manchester United have a tall order ahead of them in facing Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have just won their third consecutive Premier League title. The Cityzens are on the brink of becoming treble winners as they are also in the Champions League final. They face Inter Milan on June 10.

Paul Scholes played 26 Manchester derbies during his illustrious career. He has explained what his former side need to do to prevail at Wembley. He told the Premier League's official website:

"I think he'll [Ten Hag] play him [Rashford] down the middle because he'll want to get an extra midfield player in there."

Scholes feels that Manchester United need an extra man in midfield to deal with City's threat:

"From past experience, I think you need an extra man, whether it's Fred, whether it's [Scott] McTominay, playing with Casemiro and [Christian] Eriksen. That will mean Bruno [Fernandes] has to go out to one of the sides."

Ten Hag fielded Fred in midfield alongside Casemiro in his side's 2-1 victory over City in January. They sat behind Christian Eriksen, Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial.

